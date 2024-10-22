Get A Smooth Shave Using These Razors For Men

Every razor has distinctive features that fit into multiple individual preferences, so you’ll have to watch for features that’ll make shaving an easy feat for you. With various features to consider such as blade count, handle design, and skin sensitivity—it can be overwhelming to choose the best one for your needs.

We’ve researched and compiled a list of the top-rated razors for men, ranging from affordable options to luxury alternatives.

Bic 1 Sensitive Razor Pack

It’s hard to beat the price of this simple yet effective razor. The Bic 1 Sensitive Razor is probably the most easily accessible in Nigerian shops and supermarkets. Despite its affordability, it excels at shaving without causing any irritation which is my favourite thing about it. Its single stainless steel blade gives way to an irritation-free shave. This also makes it a great choice for men with sensitive skin.

It’s the best razor for men seeking a simple, effective, and affordable option. Price: ₦1,209. Where To Buy: Shop Mano.

Additionally, its lightweight handle provides excellent control for an uncomplicated shaving experience and its steel blade rinses easily, reducing the chance of clogging.

Bic Flex 3 Razor

The Bic Flex 3 has an in-built nano-tech blade technology that makes shaving a comfortable experience. Featuring three moveable blades that adjust to the areas being shaved, this razor delivers a close, precise shave. The wide head stretches the skin, while the built-in lubrication strip with skin-loving ingredients like vitamin E and aloe vera soothe and hydrate the skin.

This razor comes in a pack of three and has a curved handle with a rubber grip for added control and an accurate shave. Price: ₦2,099. Where To Buy: Shop Mano.





Gillette Blue 3 Comfort

If comfort is your top priority when shaving, then Gillette Blue 3 Comfort is the perfect option for you. Featuring water-activated lubrication technology, this razor makes each stroke smoother. Hence, reducing the chances of getting cuts and nicks.

With its three blades and 40° pivoting head, it offers flexibility and precision which makes it easier to navigate difficult angles while shaving. Price: ₦3,939. Where To Buy: Shop Mano.

Gillette Fusion ProGlide Flexball Power Razor

The Gillette Fusion ProGlide is a top-tier option for men who would like a more advanced and luxurious shaving experience. This razor features five ultra-thin blades with flexible movements which allows for an incredibly close shave with minimal irritation.

Also, it has a stretchy micro fin design that lifts the skin for a smoother shave, while the conditioning pad helps the blades to glide effortlessly across different areas. The blades on this razor are of great quality and are not at all dull, so you don’t have to tug at your skin while shaving. Price: ₦14,865. Where To Buy: Shop Supermart.

Gillette SkinGuard Sensitive Razor

This SkinGuard razor is a game-changer for men with sensitive skin. It is designed specifically to minimise irritation. It has two blades with an innovative SkinGuard System positioned between them.

This design helps protect your skin while still providing a clean, smooth shave. Price: ₦35,377. Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty.

Furthermore, the razor head is enriched with skin-loving ingredients like Aloe Vera and Vitamin E that add an extra layer of protection against irritation, redness, and bumps. Its Easy Grip handle and FlexBall technology make it easy to navigate tricky areas while shaving.

Finding the right razor is a personal journey that can significantly impact your shaving experience. No matter your shaving needs or budget, these select razors that prioritise affordability, sensitivity, and advanced technology would be perfect for you. Consider your skin type and the features that matter most to you when making your choice.