ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Recreate Ayra Starr’s Perfect Pink Lip Combo in 3 Steps

Chiamaka Dike

Move over black lip liner, let's talk about this perfectly pink lip combo.

Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr

If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of when it comes to Nigerian pop sensation Ayra Starr, it’s her impeccable beauty looks—especially her sultry, glossy lips that never fail to steal the spotlight.

Recommended articles

Chiamaka Dike

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Fashion Week 2024: What to Expect and How to Attend

Lagos Fashion Week 2024: What to Expect and How to Attend

Recreate Ayra Starr’s Perfect Pink Lip Combo in 3 Steps

Recreate Ayra Starr’s Perfect Pink Lip Combo in 3 Steps

Get A Smooth Shave Using These Razors For Men

Get A Smooth Shave Using These Razors For Men

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

These 5 Pieces from Davido’s PUMA Drop Are My Favourites!

These 5 Pieces from Davido’s PUMA Drop Are My Favourites!

Is Suger By Aro-fac Really Worth The Hype?

Is Suger By Aro-fac Really Worth The Hype?

The Best Hair Removal Products for Underarms

The Best Hair Removal Products for Underarms

The Best Razors for Men

Get A Smooth Shave Using These Razors For Men