8 gadgets Oriamo sells that you didn't know
Forget the stereotype of Oraimo as just another earbud, charger and power bank sellers, they sell so much more.
These products includes:
1. Solar Generator
This is necessity in a country grappling with unstable electricity. Get in for 65,000 here.
2. Electric Bike for Adults
Oraimo also has an electric bike for adults, blending exercise with technology. Check it out here, but fair warning, it comes with a hefty price tag.
3. Hair Straightener
Step up your wig game with the Hair Straightener at a modest cost of 14,000. Your wigs will thank you. Check it out here.
4. Smart mirror
A smart mirror is a two-way mirror with an electronic display that can be used for makeup but also displays widgets like weather, time, date, and news updates. Check it out here.
5. Vacuum cleaners
Oraimo also tackles household chores with various vacuum cleaners, catering to different budgets. Some are as low as 17,000 as seen here, and others are as high as 65,000, as seen here.
6. Electric toothbrushes
If you want a toothbrush that helps you have whiter teeth, you can get them on Oraimo.
7. Clipper
Oraimo's got it covered with a variety of clippers, catering to different price ranges, including an affordable option. This one cost 11,500.
8. Blender
Did you know you can get a blender with super-fast speed on Oraimo?
