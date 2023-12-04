8 gadgets Oriamo sells that you didn't know

These products includes:

1. Solar Generator

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

This is necessity in a country grappling with unstable electricity. Get in for 65,000 here.

2. Electric Bike for Adults

Pulse Nigeria

Oraimo also has an electric bike for adults, blending exercise with technology. Check it out here, but fair warning, it comes with a hefty price tag.

3. Hair Straightener

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Step up your wig game with the Hair Straightener at a modest cost of 14,000. Your wigs will thank you. Check it out here.

4. Smart mirror

Pulse Nigeria

A smart mirror is a two-way mirror with an electronic display that can be used for makeup but also displays widgets like weather, time, date, and news updates. Check it out here.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Vacuum cleaners

Pulse Nigeria

Oraimo also tackles household chores with various vacuum cleaners, catering to different budgets. Some are as low as 17,000 as seen here, and others are as high as 65,000, as seen here.

6. Electric toothbrushes

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

If you want a toothbrush that helps you have whiter teeth, you can get them on Oraimo.

7. Clipper

Pulse Nigeria

Oraimo's got it covered with a variety of clippers, catering to different price ranges, including an affordable option. This one cost 11,500.

8. Blender

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria