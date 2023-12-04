ADVERTISEMENT
8 gadgets Oriamo sells that you didn't know

Temi Iwalaiye

Forget the stereotype of Oraimo as just another earbud, charger and power bank sellers, they sell so much more.

Electric bike [Oraimo]
Electric bike [Oraimo]

These products includes:

Solar Generator [Oraimo]
Solar Generator [Oraimo]
This is necessity in a country grappling with unstable electricity. Get in for 65,000 here.

Electric bike [Oraimo]
Electric bike [Oraimo]

Oraimo also has an electric bike for adults, blending exercise with technology. Check it out here, but fair warning, it comes with a hefty price tag.

Hair Straightener [oraimo]
Hair Straightener [oraimo]

Step up your wig game with the Hair Straightener at a modest cost of 14,000. Your wigs will thank you. Check it out here.

Smart mirror [oraimo]
Smart mirror [oraimo]

A smart mirror is a two-way mirror with an electronic display that can be used for makeup but also displays widgets like weather, time, date, and news updates. Check it out here.

Vacuum cleaner [Oraimo]
Vacuum cleaner [Oraimo]

Oraimo also tackles household chores with various vacuum cleaners, catering to different budgets. Some are as low as 17,000 as seen here, and others are as high as 65,000, as seen here.

Electronic toothbrush [oraimo]
Electronic toothbrush [oraimo]
If you want a toothbrush that helps you have whiter teeth, you can get them on Oraimo.

Clippers [Oraimo]
Clippers [Oraimo]

Oraimo's got it covered with a variety of clippers, catering to different price ranges, including an affordable option. This one cost 11,500.

Smart blender [Oraimo]
Smart blender [Oraimo]

Did you know you can get a blender with super-fast speed on Oraimo?

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

