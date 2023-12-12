7 best hotels in Lagos to enjoy a wholesome staycation this Christmas

Imagine cosying up in some of the city's most fantastic hotels, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

In this guide, we're spilling the beans on the 7 absolute best hotels in Lagos where you can enjoy a wholesome staycation this Christmas.

From luxurious accommodations to top-notch amenities, get ready for a holiday experience that's right on your doorstep!

7 best hotels in Lagos to visit this Christmas

Below is a list of the seven best hotels in Lagos you need to visit this festive season, in no particular order.

1. Legend Hotel @ Lagos Airport - Curio Collection by Hilton

Booking.com

- Address: Quits Aviation Services Free Zone, Airport Rd, Ikeja, Lagos.

If you're flying in or out of Lagos and want luxury, comfort, and a bit of cool vibes, Legend Hotel is the spot.

Legend Hotel is the only Hilton-owned hotel in Lagos, making it not just a place to crash but also a mini vacation in itself.

The rooms are like your personal retreat, with super comfy beds, and all the modern gadgets you could wish for, giving you a view that'll make your Instagram followers jealous.

Booking.com

Plus, they've got some cool artwork that makes you feel like you’re in a galleria.

Legend Hotel boasts arguably the best Front Office agents in the hospitality business in Lagos, and perhaps Nigeria.

Their agents and concierges are extremely professional, polite, courteous and super friendly.

They've also got a classy restaurant that’s literally a foodie's dream.

You can savour local flavours or go for something more familiar - whatever your taste buds fancy.

Booking.com

Now, let's talk about the view. It's not your everyday view; it's the view of the most popular private jet terminal in Lagos, the bustling hub of celebrities, dignitaries coming and going.

You can just chill in your room, sip some coffee, and watch the planes take off this festive season.

2. Eko Hotel & Suites

Booking.com

- Address: Adetokunbo Ademola Street, PMB 12724, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Eko Hotel is a well-known luxury hotel in Lagos, offering a range of amenities, including multiple restaurants, a spa, and a pool.

First off, the rooms are like your home away from home, with comfy beds and all the modern stuff.

You can even get a room with a view - maybe a peek at the bustling Victoria Island.

Hungry? You won't go hungry here. There are restaurants for every craving, from local flavours to international treats. And the best part? You don't even need to step out for a good meal.

Booking.com

Talking about stepping out, Eko Hotel is in a prime spot in Victoria Island, so you're right where all the action is. Need to shop or explore? It's all nearby.

And don't forget the pool. It's like a little oasis in the middle of the city.

Perfect for a lazy swim or just soaking up the Lagos sun.

Worried about staying fit? They've got a gym too. So, no excuses for missing those workouts.

Whether you're here for business, a concert, or just to chill, Eko Hotel has got you covered. It's like having your own little world in the heart of Lagos this Christmas.

3. Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel

radissonhotels.com

- Address: 1A Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel is a stylish hotel with modern amenities.

It offers beautiful views of the Lagos Lagoon and is known for its comfortable rooms and excellent service.

It's one of those places that makes you feel a bit fancy without being too serious about it. Cool decor, modern feel.

radissonhotels.com

The beds are super comfy - like sleeping on a cloud. The rooms are modern and cosy.

They've also got good food choices, from local flavours to more familiar stuff. Eating here is a win.

radissonhotels.com

If you're into chilling, they've got a pool and some spots to just relax. It's not just a hotel; it's a good time waiting to happen this Christmas.

4. The George

Booking.com

- Address: 30 Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi,Lagos.

The George in Ikoyi is like a stylish oasis in Lagos, Nigeria.

It's not just a hotel; it's a blend of real luxury and charm.

Picture this: comfy beds, modern designs, and all the tech gadgets you'd want.

Booking.com

The food? Oh, it's a feast! From local delights to international flavours, they've got your taste buds covered. And don't get me started on the rooftop; it's where you can chill, enjoy the view, and feel like you're on top of the world.

If you're looking for a spot that's chic, cosy, and has that extra wow factor this Christmas, The George Ikoyi is definitely where it's at. Luxury unrivalled!

5. Lagos Continental Hotel

Booking.com

- Address: Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Intercontinental Hotel is a luxury option with a range of dining options, a spa, and spacious rooms.

Its waterfront location provides scenic views of the city.

It's right in the heart of Victoria Island, so you're surrounded by all the cool stuff.

Booking.com

The rooms are like a dream - comfy beds, modern everything, and their spa treat is basically a ticket to relaxation paradise.

Their culinary adventure also features great food, from local flavours to international delights.

Basically, if you want to feel like a VIP in Lagos, Intercontinental Hotel is where it's at.

6. Federal Palace Hotel and Casino

Booking.com

- Address: 6-8 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Federal Palace Hotel is known for its elegant design and offers a range of facilities, including a casino, restaurants, and a pool.

It's a great choice for those looking for both relaxation and entertainment.

Federal Palace Hotel and Casino in Lagos is like stepping into a grand oasis of luxury. The rooms are comfy and stylish with all the bells and whistles.

Booking.com

The casino adds a touch of excitement, making your stay more than just accommodation.

With multiple dining options, a pool that's perfect for relaxation, and an overall elegant ambience, Federal Palace Hotel is your go-to for a lavish escape in the heart of Lagos.

It's not just a place to stay this Christmas; it's a destination within itself.

7. The Delborough

Booking.com

- Address: House 1 Plot 1501 Itirin Court I, Off Bishop Aboyade Cole St, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Delborough in Lagos is like a breath of fresh air - it's brand new and brings a modern luxury twist to your stay.

Imagine stepping into this place that's not just a hotel; it's an experience, with stylish rooms that make you feel like you're in a luxury magazine.

Booking.com

The vibe is friendly and welcoming, like your favourite neighbourhood spot, but with all the fancy amenities you'd expect from a top-notch hotel.

Delborough also serves up delicious bites that will make your taste buds dance, and you don't even have to step outside.

If you're looking for a place that's not just a stay but a vibe, The new Delborough Hotel in Lagos is where it's at this Christmas.

It's the kind of spot that makes you want to extend your trip just a bit longer.

Before making any reservations, it's advisable to check recent reviews on travel platforms and the hotel's official website for the latest information on amenities, rates, and policies.