6 Must-Have Products to Keep Your Bald Scalp Healthy

Here are some products that help promote a clean, well-nourished scalp:

Shaving Tools

Regular shaving helps maintain that smooth, polished look. Hair grows back quickly, even if it’s sparse, and leaving it can create an uneven, patchy appearance. Using a reliable electric shaver makes the process fast and efficient, especially when compared to manual razors, which can lead to cuts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shavers like the Oraimo SmartShaver are designed with advanced motors and blades that glide smoothly over the scalp, giving a close shave without irritating the skin. Plus, the cordless feature allows for multiple shaves without constantly recharging, making it super convenient for daily or on-the-go use. A good shaving tool ensures that you keep that sleek, bald look effortlessly.

ng.oraimo.com

This smartshaver has a 90-minute operating time that may be used for several shaves without needing to be recharged every day. Where to Buy: Shop Oriamo. Price: ₦ 12,100.

Cleansers or Shampoo

Many people think that once you lose your hair, you no longer need shampoo, but that’s far from the truth. Your scalp continues to produce oils, sweat, and dead skin cells, which can clog pores and lead to flakiness or dandruff. Regular use of a scalp cleanser or shampoo helps to remove buildup, leaving your scalp fresh and healthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Using a product like Neutrogena T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo is important for those who experience dry, flaky skin or conditions like dandruff or psoriasis. It’s formulated specifically for the scalp, with ingredients like salicylic acid that help exfoliate and remove dead skin, making it more effective than just using facial cleansers or body wash. Keeping the scalp clean helps prevent irritation and maintains the skin's overall health.

neutrogena.com

It includes 3% salicylic acid, a proven ingredient for dealing with dandruff. Where to Buy: Mama Tega. Price: ₦5,000.

Moisturizer

Shaving and cleaning can strip your scalp of its natural oils, which is why moisturizing is so crucial. A bald scalp is more exposed to the elements—sun, wind, and dry air can all cause it to become flaky, irritated, or even cracked. That’s where a good moisturizer, like Palmer’s Coconut Oil Body Oil, comes in. After every shave or wash, applying a lightweight yet deeply hydrating moisturizer keeps the skin soft and protected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Palmer’s Coconut Oil Body Oil palmers.com

Coconut oil is known for its moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a great option for reducing dryness without leaving the scalp greasy. Where to Buy: The Beauty Prism Price: ₦12,000.

Shaving Cream

A good shaving cream softens the remaining hair stubble, making it easier to shave and reducing the friction between the razor and your skin. Nivea Men Sensitive Skin Shaving Foam is a great option because it’s specifically formulated to cushion and protect sensitive skin. By applying it before shaving, you ensure that the razor glides effortlessly, preventing nicks, cuts, and the dreaded razor burn. This step makes the whole shaving experience more comfortable and helps protect your scalp from damage.This shaving foam is specifically formulated for sensitive skin, softening beard hair for a smooth, close shave without burning or discomfort. Where to Buy: Shop Mano. Price: ₦5,499.

Aftershave

ADVERTISEMENT

After shaving, your scalp is vulnerable to irritation, redness, and even infection, as the razor can leave micro-cuts on the skin. An aftershave balm, like the Nivea Aftershave Balm, soothes and hydrates the skin, reducing the burning sensation that often follows a close shave.

It also helps close pores, preventing dirt and bacteria from getting in and causing breakouts or infections. Ingredients like chamomile and Vitamin E work to calm the skin, reducing inflammation, tightness, and any post-shave discomfort. Using aftershave regularly will keep your scalp feeling smooth and looking healthy after every shave.

nivea.com.ng

This aftershave balm has chamomile and Vitamin E, which reduce the effects of shaving like redness, tightness, and itchiness. Where to Buy: Shop Mano. Price: ₦7,849.

Sunscreen

ADVERTISEMENT

A bald scalp is much more exposed to the sun’s harmful rays, and without hair as a barrier, it’s at risk for sunburn and even skin cancer. Sunscreen is arguably one of the most important products for bald individuals. Applying sunscreen daily, regardless of the weather, helps shield your scalp from ultraviolet (UV) radiation, which can cause sunburn, premature ageing, and increase the risk of skin cancer.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF 50 is a lightweight, non-greasy option that provides high protection while being gentle enough for sensitive skin. It offers broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection and blends invisibly into the skin without leaving a white cast. Even if you wear hats or durags, using sunscreen adds an extra layer of protection to keep your scalp healthy and safe from long-term sun damage.

thebeautyprismng.com

Where to Buy: Shop Beauty Prism. Price: ₦22,000