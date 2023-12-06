ADVERTISEMENT
Big boob problems solved: 5 places to get the perfect bras

Temi Iwalaiye

The best bras for plus-sized women with bigger breasts.

The perfect bras for plus sized women [seventeen]
A good bra makes you feel comfortable and ensures your outfit fits and looks good. We found five places where women with big breasts can get the perfect bras.

My Full Chest [MFClingerie]
Owned by Dorathy Bachor, a plus-sized woman who empathises with the struggles of finding the right bra, My Full Chest offers an affordable range of bras for women with big boobs. What sets them apart is the thoughtful inclusion of matching bra and pant sets, ensuring comfort and style. Explore their collection here.

Lulu Lingerie [lululingerie]
Lulu lingerie also caters to curvy women with big bosoms. Founded by Nigerian supermodel Oluchi Onweagba, she has a wide variety of bras for plus-sized women. Check them out here.

Bra for women for biggest breasts [Aliexpress]
Ali Express is a treasure trove for everything, including bras. We found a bra that perfectly fits women with big breasts at a very affordable price. Check them out here.

Plus-sized bras [jumia]
Jumia, a popular online marketplace in Africa, also caters to the needs of plus-sized women with an array of bras available at affordable prices. Discover them here.

Curvy bras for plus sized women [Curvybras]
Curvy Bras is an excellent option for plus-sized women, they don't have an underwire so they are super comfortable and supportive. While not based in Nigeria, they deliver to Nigeria. They have D cups available in various shapes and colours, find them here.

Pro tip: Before ordering, make sure you know your specific size.

