Big boob problems solved: 5 places to get the perfect bras

A good bra makes you feel comfortable and ensures your outfit fits and looks good. We found five places where women with big breasts can get the perfect bras.

The best bras for plus-sized women with bigger breasts:

1. My Full Chest

Owned by Dorathy Bachor, a plus-sized woman who empathises with the struggles of finding the right bra, My Full Chest offers an affordable range of bras for women with big boobs. What sets them apart is the thoughtful inclusion of matching bra and pant sets, ensuring comfort and style. Explore their collection here.

2. Lulu Lingerie

Lulu lingerie also caters to curvy women with big bosoms. Founded by Nigerian supermodel Oluchi Onweagba, she has a wide variety of bras for plus-sized women. Check them out here.

3. Ali Express

Ali Express is a treasure trove for everything, including bras. We found a bra that perfectly fits women with big breasts at a very affordable price. Check them out here.

4. Jumia Nigeria

Jumia, a popular online marketplace in Africa, also caters to the needs of plus-sized women with an array of bras available at affordable prices. Discover them here.

5. Curvy bras

Curvy Bras is an excellent option for plus-sized women, they don't have an underwire so they are super comfortable and supportive. While not based in Nigeria, they deliver to Nigeria. They have D cups available in various shapes and colours, find them here.