5 must-have fashion items every man needs, according to Hermes Iyele

Temi Iwalaiye

What are the essential must-have for every fashionable man?

Fashion items every man needs
Fashion items every man needs

Let’s delve into the essential and affordable items every man must have in his closet:

Man on shades [Afroculture]
Man on shades [Afroculture]

“You definitely need a collection of shades for different events.” Hermes says.

Check out these vintage-style shades for just ₦4,500 here and these photochromatic polarized sunglasses here.

Man wearing a stud [Pinterest]
Man wearing a stud [Pinterest]
Earrings are just not for women. According to Hermes “If you are the type, you need a collection of different types of earrings.”

We found some gorgeous magnetic earrings that are less than ₦2,000 for men here and here.

Men's ring [Jumia]
Men's ring [Jumia]

I go nowhere without a pair of them on my fingers.” Hermes says as he shows off his rings.

Here are some fashionable male rings that are less than 2,000 here and here.

Men's wristwatch [jumia]
Men's wristwatch [jumia]

Per Hermes advice, “You need a very fashionable wristwatch.”

Check out this gorgeous Casio watch here. It’s a bit expensive but totally worth it or you can try another affordable one here.

Cuban links necklaces [Jumia]
Cuban links necklaces [Jumia]

Every earring is lonely without a necklace. “I like to buy some natural beaded pieces like this moonset.”

See beautiful and affordable Cuban link chains here.

