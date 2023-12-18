5 must-have fashion items every man needs, according to Hermes Iyele
What are the essential must-have for every fashionable man?
Recommended articles
Let’s delve into the essential and affordable items every man must have in his closet:
Shades
“You definitely need a collection of shades for different events.” Hermes says.
Check out these vintage-style shades for just ₦4,500 here and these photochromatic polarized sunglasses here.
Earrings
Earrings are just not for women. According to Hermes “If you are the type, you need a collection of different types of earrings.”
Rings
“I go nowhere without a pair of them on my fingers.” Hermes says as he shows off his rings.
Here are some fashionable male rings that are less than ₦2,000 here and here.
Wristwatch
Per Hermes advice, “You need a very fashionable wristwatch.”
Check out this gorgeous Casio watch here. It’s a bit expensive but totally worth it or you can try another affordable one here.
Neck pieces
Every earring is lonely without a necklace. “I like to buy some natural beaded pieces like this moonset.”
See beautiful and affordable Cuban link chains here.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng