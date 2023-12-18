5 must-have fashion items every man needs, according to Hermes Iyele

Let’s delve into the essential and affordable items every man must have in his closet:

Shades

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

“You definitely need a collection of shades for different events.” Hermes says.

Check out these vintage-style shades for just ₦4,500 here and these photochromatic polarized sunglasses here.

Earrings

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Earrings are just not for women. According to Hermes “If you are the type, you need a collection of different types of earrings.”

We found some gorgeous magnetic earrings that are less than ₦2,000 for men here and here.

Rings

Pulse Nigeria

“I go nowhere without a pair of them on my fingers.” Hermes says as he shows off his rings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wristwatch

Pulse Nigeria

Per Hermes advice, “You need a very fashionable wristwatch.”

Check out this gorgeous Casio watch here. It’s a bit expensive but totally worth it or you can try another affordable one here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neck pieces

Pulse Nigeria

Every earring is lonely without a necklace. “I like to buy some natural beaded pieces like this moonset.”