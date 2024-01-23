Puffy or wrinkled eyes? Try the 5 best eye creams

Factors like genetics, sleep habits, diet, and allergies can contribute to puffiness and dark circles.

With so many options available, it's crucial to choose the one that truly makes a difference.

Here are the 5 best creams for wrinkles, according to reviewers:

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Serum

This serum contains retinol and Vitamin C, lightens dark circles, improves fine lines, and leaves skin feeling velvety soft with a lightweight, non-greasy formula.

E.L.F. Cosmetics Holy Hydration! Illuminating Eye Cream

e.l.f. Holy Hydration! is a lightweight eye cream that instantly absorbs, delivers hydration and peptides, plumps, firms and creates a smooth surface for makeup.

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream

CeraVe's eye cream offers affordable, effective results with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides. It uses MVE delivery technology for long-lasting hydration and is approved by the National Eczema Association.

Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Eye Cream

This eye cream contains retinol, niacinamide, and peptides providing a rich formula for dark circles, fine lines, and dull-looking skin. It delivers skin-smoothing radiance and has a great consistency, absorbs quickly, and provides moisture and hydration.

Bobbi Brown Hydrating Eye Cream

This eye cream is quite expensive. This eye cream addresses signs of ageing, including fine lines, wrinkles, dryness, dark circles, and puffiness. It contains retinol, niacinamide, and vitamin C, with retinol targeting fine lines for smooth skin. However, it is a night cream, and experts advise caution before use during the day to avoid dryness and flaky under eyes.