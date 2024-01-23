ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Puffy or wrinkled eyes? Try the 5 best eye creams

Temi Iwalaiye

With the right eye cream, you can slow down the effects of age and stress and reduce wrinkles, puffiness, and discolouration.

The best eye creams
The best eye creams

Recommended articles

Factors like genetics, sleep habits, diet, and allergies can contribute to puffiness and dark circles.

With so many options available, it's crucial to choose the one that truly makes a difference.

Here are the 5 best creams for wrinkles, according to reviewers:

ADVERTISEMENT
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Serum [Neutrogena]
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Serum [Neutrogena] Pulse Nigeria

This serum contains retinol and Vitamin C, lightens dark circles, improves fine lines, and leaves skin feeling velvety soft with a lightweight, non-greasy formula.

Check it out here.

ADVERTISEMENT
E.L.F. Cosmetics Holy Hydration! Illuminating Eye Cream [Ultabeauty]
E.L.F. Cosmetics Holy Hydration! Illuminating Eye Cream [Ultabeauty] Pulse Nigeria

e.l.f. Holy Hydration! is a lightweight eye cream that instantly absorbs, delivers hydration and peptides, plumps, firms and creates a smooth surface for makeup.

Get it here.

cerave eye repair cream [caretobeauty]
cerave eye repair cream [caretobeauty] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

CeraVe's eye cream offers affordable, effective results with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides. It uses MVE delivery technology for long-lasting hydration and is approved by the National Eczema Association. Find it here.

Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Eye Cream [Amazon]
Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Eye Cream [Amazon] Pulse Nigeria

This eye cream contains retinol, niacinamide, and peptides providing a rich formula for dark circles, fine lines, and dull-looking skin. It delivers skin-smoothing radiance and has a great consistency, absorbs quickly, and provides moisture and hydration.

Check it out here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bobbi Brown eye cream [Bobbi brown]
Bobbi Brown eye cream [Bobbi brown] Pulse Nigeria

This eye cream is quite expensive. This eye cream addresses signs of ageing, including fine lines, wrinkles, dryness, dark circles, and puffiness. It contains retinol, niacinamide, and vitamin C, with retinol targeting fine lines for smooth skin. However, it is a night cream, and experts advise caution before use during the day to avoid dryness and flaky under eyes.

See how much it costs here.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Puffy or wrinkled eyes? Try the 5 best eye creams

Puffy or wrinkled eyes? Try the 5 best eye creams

3 ways to recreate Moses Bliss' fiancée, Marie Wiseborn's modest fashion

3 ways to recreate Moses Bliss' fiancée, Marie Wiseborn's modest fashion

Craving a latest Samsung phone? These 4 phones are under ₦100k

Craving a latest Samsung phone? These 4 phones are under ₦100k

Weekend Vibes: 20 events to chase boredom away this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 20 events to chase boredom away this weekend

Queen Loveth shares her secret to flawless skin

Queen Loveth shares her secret to flawless skin

5 gifts for just ₦5,000 — here's what to get your woman on Valentine's Day

5 gifts for just ₦5,000 — here's what to get your woman on Valentine's Day

Weekend Vibes: 12 fun events to chill and relax this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 12 fun events to chill and relax this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 15 fun events happening this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 15 fun events happening this weekend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cheap Samsung phones

Craving a latest Samsung phone? These 4 phones are under ₦100k

20 events to chase boredom away this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 20 events to chase boredom away this weekend

How to recreate Marie Wiseborn's style

3 ways to recreate Moses Bliss' fiancée, Marie Wiseborn's modest fashion

The best eye creams

Puffy or wrinkled eyes? Try the 5 best eye creams