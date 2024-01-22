Gospel minister Moses Bliss' recent engagement stole hearts, and with it, the spotlight shone on his beautiful fiancee, Ghanaian lawyer Marie Wiseborn.
3 ways to recreate Moses Bliss' fiancée, Marie Wiseborn's modest fashion
Dress modestly like Moses Bliss' fiancée, Marie Wiseborn.
Her radiant smile and down-to-earth vibes were captivating, but so was her effortlessly chic and modest fashion sense. Want to channel her elegant simplicity? Here's how to recreate some of her key looks:
A long sleeved floral gown
This gown is a vision of floral grace. The long sleeves and breezy silhouette exuded femininity while maintaining a sense of decorum. We found a similar floral long-sleeved gown. Check it out here.
Tulle dress
Channel Marie's tulle dress. It has an ethereal charm and a modern edge. A short-sleeved tulle dress exudes effortless elegance and charm, and we found a similar dress here.
Maxi gown with ruffles
On her engagement day, Marie turned heads in a stunning sky-blue maxi gown adorned with delicate ruffles. We found two gowns that look like it here and here.
The key to recreating her style is choosing soft, floral and feminine fabrics while being modest.
