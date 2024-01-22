3 ways to recreate Moses Bliss' fiancée, Marie Wiseborn's modest fashion

Her radiant smile and down-to-earth vibes were captivating, but so was her effortlessly chic and modest fashion sense. Want to channel her elegant simplicity? Here's how to recreate some of her key looks:

A long sleeved floral gown

ADVERTISEMENT

This gown is a vision of floral grace. The long sleeves and breezy silhouette exuded femininity while maintaining a sense of decorum. We found a similar floral long-sleeved gown. Check it out here.

Tulle dress

Channel Marie's tulle dress. It has an ethereal charm and a modern edge. A short-sleeved tulle dress exudes effortless elegance and charm, and we found a similar dress here.

Maxi gown with ruffles

ADVERTISEMENT

On her engagement day, Marie turned heads in a stunning sky-blue maxi gown adorned with delicate ruffles. We found two gowns that look like it here and here.