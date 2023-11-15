3 things to do before you buy that Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X is amongst some of the best pieces of hardware ever produced in the last decade and it’s no wonder why it’s already stolen the spotlight as a top pick among gamers.

But before you jump headfirst into the gaming universe with your new Xbox Series X, there are a few friendly tips to keep in mind.

Here are three super important things to check off your list before bringing home the Xbox Series S.

1. Make sure your Budget is sufficient

Simply put, if skin no full, no put body.

The Xbox Series X is among the most expensive video gaming consoles in the world so you better be ready to go all out to acquire this incredible piece of tech.

For starters, the Xbox Series X - 1TB SSD is sold for an average price of N600,000 for a brand-new console.

You would do well to also check out the extra goodies available for your Xbox Series X, like controllers and rechargeable batteries.

It's all about making your gaming setup uniquely yours, so don't forget to plan for these while preparing your budget.

2. Game Compatibility Check

Before you think of spending over a quarter of a million on this incredible video game console, you have to take a quick peek at whether your all-time favourite games are ready to roll on the Xbox Series X.

While this console supports a bunch of titles, it's always good to double-check so you don't miss out on any of your favorite games after weeks or months of anticipation.

You can check the Xbox website to see the full list of games compatible with the Series X to help guide you on what games to get.

3. Check your TV and Audio setup

To make your gaming sessions really awesome, you need to make sure your TV or monitor can handle the Xbox Series X's impressive 1440p resolution.

This is not even up for debate. You really don’t want to be found playing PS4 and a half graphics all because your TV or monitor is carrying weight it shouldn’t.

If your current TV isn’t Ultra HD and built to accommodate the Series X's 1440p resolution, we recommend the Hisense 43-inch A6H Series UHD 4K Smart TV.

You can get this TV for an affordable price on Fouani Store when you click here. It’s the cheapest we’ve seen.

If you need a monitor, it’s best you get the ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q1A 28” Monitor, 4K UHD from Konga at the cheapest price available now.

This is one of the most sought-after gaming monitors because it’s affordable price and peak functionality.

And don't forget about the sound! Consider grabbing a cool gaming headset if your audio system isn’t all that great.

Just to be sure, ask yourself if you truly enjoy the sound you hear when you stream or binge-watch movies in your home or if it could be better.

