Presidential pardon and how it applied to Dariye and Nyame [Pulse Explainer]

The two ex-governors, who have lately been referred to as the 'two thieves' by the public were pardoned on the eve of Easter Friday after the president exercised his power to grant a pardon to some prisoners.

The convicted ex-governors were among the 159 inmates recommended to the president by the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy (PACPM).

The PACPM was set up by the Federal Government with the responsibility to assist the President in the discharge of his constitutional responsibility of granting pardons to convicts or ex-convicts in deserving cases.

So, what is a presidential pardon?

The President is empowered by the constitution to pardon convicts and ex-convicts in the country.

The President can also exercise this power to reduce a convict’s prison sentence or replace a death sentence with a prison sentence.

This is enshrined in section 175 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

The section says the president has the power “to grant any person concerned with or convicted of any offense created by an Act of the National Assembly a pardon, either free or subject to lawful conditions; to grant respite, either for an indefinite or a specified period of the execution of any punishment imposed on that person for such an offence; substitute a less severe form of punishment imposed on that person for such an offence or remit the whole or any part of any punishment imposed on the person for such an offence or of penalty or forfeiture otherwise due to the state on account of such an offence.”

What was Dariye and Nyame’s crime?

Joshua Dariye is a former governor of Plateau State while Jolly Nyame is a former governor of Taraba State. Both served their states between 1999 and 2007.

In 2018, both Dariye and Nyame were found guilty of stealing over N1.6 billion and over N2 billion respectively.

Consequently, the two ex-governors were sentenced to prison by Justice Adebukola Banjoko of a High Court sitting in Abuja.

Both ex-governors were sentenced to 14 years in prison but while Nyame's sentence was later reduced to 12 years by the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, Dariye's jail term was reduced to 10 years.

Why were they pardoned?

On Thursday, April 14, 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari during the Council of State meeting announced a presidential pardon for the convicted ex-governors, Dariye and Nyame.

As stated earlier, the ex-governors were among the 157 inmates recommended for a pardon by the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy (PACPM).

The Committee was said to have filed its first report in March 2020 and reconvened on Thursday, September 2021 to attend to the myriad of pending applications for presidential pardon and clemency from Nigerians across the country.

Somehow, Dariye and Nyame made the list of the inmates lined up for presidential pardon.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president would have been perceived as insensitive and cruel if he had ignored compelling cases recommended for pardon.

Garba explained that the pardon was neither a political move nor a retirement from the fight against corruption.