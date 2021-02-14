The Lagos Police Command has condemned the degrading and inhumane treatment meted out on protesters at the Lekki tollgate on February 13, 2021.

The protesters were dragged, beaten, before being hauled into trucks, from where they were driven to police stations

The police arrested 40 protesters, who were out to express their dissatisfaction against the reopening of the Lekki toll gates, three months after soldiers shot at unarmed #EndSARS protesters at one of the tolls on October 20, 2020.

The protesters argued that the tollgate should not be reopened for commercial operations because justice has not been served to the victims of the shooting that happened at the site.

Shortly after their arrest on Saturday, the protesters were corralled in vans as seen in viral videos; and repeatedly verbally insulted by police officers, their shirts ripped off of them.

Reacting to this, Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu in a statement on Sunday, February 14, 2021, said he has ordered Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, DCP Adegoke Fayoade to analyse the video and ‘bring to book whoever that must have been responsible for the act’.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video where some arrested “Endsars protesters” were being molested in a bus by some individuals after their arrest.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who was piqued by this unprofessional and inhuman act, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, DCP Adegoke Fayoade, to analyse the video and bring to book whoever that must have been responsible for the act.

“CP Hakeem Odumosu reiterates that, in as much the command is resolute in enforcing all laws in the state, it will not deviate from the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force and provisions of the law in discharging its duties; nothing that the command will fish out those responsible for the molestation and ensure they are punished for their unprofessional conduct.

“He further urges Lagosians to be law-abiding and maintain peace at all times, as the police and other security agencies will not allow any violence and break down of law and order in any part of the state”.