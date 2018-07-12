Pulse.ng logo
Go
Zuma's son charged with culpable homicide over crash

  Published: 2018-07-12
Zuma, right, arrived at Randburg Magistrates Court to face charges of culpable homicide over a car crash play

Zuma, right, arrived at Randburg Magistrates Court to face charges of culpable homicide over a car crash

(AFP)

Duduzane Zuma, the son of South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma, appeared in court on Thursday on culpable homicide charges over a fatal late-night car crash in 2014.

Duduzane, 34, is accused of causing the death of Phumzile Dube after his Porsche hit a minibus taxi that she was travelling in.

State prosecutors also say a second woman died three months later from injuries suffered in the crash, which occurred in the upmarket business district of Sandton in Johannesburg.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokeswoman Phindi Mjonondwane said the state had applied for a postponement which was granted on Thursday.

"The state has had to place the charges formally against Mr Zuma today," she said after the case was postponed to August 23.

The NPA had previously decided not to charge him before reversing its decision.

Duduzane Zuma also appeared before a separate court on Monday where he was charged with corruption linked to his father's government, and released on bail.

Jacob Zuma, 76, was forced to resign in February as criticism grew from within the ruling ANC party over multiple graft scandals.

On Thursday, he arrived at the court after the case to lend support to his son and the pair left together.

Jacob Zuma currently has five wives and at least 20 children.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

