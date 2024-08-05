Gov Lawal accused of exploiting protests to mask corruption

They accuse him of using the demonstrations to conceal his administration's ineptitude, corruption, and inability to address pressing security issues.

During a press conference, CNYPS spokesman Muhammad Garba Yahaya alleged that Governor Lawal orchestrated the infiltration of the peaceful protests with thugs, leading to violence, property destruction, and looting.

"Governor Lawal's actions show a blatant disregard for peaceful demonstrations, employing clandestine tactics to further his self-serving agenda," Yahaya stated.

The group condemned Lawal's administration for its pervasive corruption and described his leadership as "duplicitous political machination" that has debilitated Zamfara State.

They urged the governor to refocus on addressing the state's security challenges rather than using diversionary tactics.

"He must cease exacerbating tensions and instead combat corruption and the pressing issue of insecurity," Yahaya added.

Calls for security intervention

The coalition praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's efforts to tackle Nigeria's socioeconomic challenges and called on Lawal to emulate these efforts.

They also urged security agencies to apprehend those responsible for orchestrating violence and disrupting the protests.

CNYPS emphasised that the ongoing economic issues stem from long-term flawed policies and inadequate planning by past administrations.

"Governor Lawal should collaborate with all stakeholders to restore peace and focus on revitalising Zamfara," the statement concluded.