ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Gov Lawal accused of exploiting protests to mask corruption

Segun Adeyemi

Governor Lawal has been urged to consider stepping down if he cannot meet the demands of leadership that prioritises transparency and accountability.

Zamfara State has been plagued with incessant kidnappings and banditry attacks over the years and agitations are ongoing for urgent action by the state government. [Seyllou Diallo/Getty Images and Dauda Lawal/Facebook]
Zamfara State has been plagued with incessant kidnappings and banditry attacks over the years and agitations are ongoing for urgent action by the state government. [Seyllou Diallo/Getty Images and Dauda Lawal/Facebook]

Recommended articles

They accuse him of using the demonstrations to conceal his administration's ineptitude, corruption, and inability to address pressing security issues.

During a press conference, CNYPS spokesman Muhammad Garba Yahaya alleged that Governor Lawal orchestrated the infiltration of the peaceful protests with thugs, leading to violence, property destruction, and looting.

"Governor Lawal's actions show a blatant disregard for peaceful demonstrations, employing clandestine tactics to further his self-serving agenda," Yahaya stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Global unrest - Nigeria, Kenya, UK and other countries facing protests in 2024

The group condemned Lawal's administration for its pervasive corruption and described his leadership as "duplicitous political machination" that has debilitated Zamfara State.

They urged the governor to refocus on addressing the state's security challenges rather than using diversionary tactics.

"He must cease exacerbating tensions and instead combat corruption and the pressing issue of insecurity," Yahaya added.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Coalition of Northern Youths for Peace and Stability (CNYPS) at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, August 5.
The Coalition of Northern Youths for Peace and Stability (CNYPS) at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, August 5. Pulse Nigeria

The coalition praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's efforts to tackle Nigeria's socioeconomic challenges and called on Lawal to emulate these efforts.

READ ALSO: FG issues travel alert to Nigerians in UK amid rising violence

They also urged security agencies to apprehend those responsible for orchestrating violence and disrupting the protests.

CNYPS emphasised that the ongoing economic issues stem from long-term flawed policies and inadequate planning by past administrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Governor Lawal should collaborate with all stakeholders to restore peace and focus on revitalising Zamfara," the statement concluded.

The group advised the governor to consider stepping down if he cannot meet these demands, suggesting a need for leadership that prioritises transparency and accountability.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We’re ready to leave Nigeria — IPOB reacts to IgboMustGo campaign

We’re ready to leave Nigeria — IPOB reacts to IgboMustGo campaign

Gov Lawal accused of exploiting protests to mask corruption

Gov Lawal accused of exploiting protests to mask corruption

Enraged Lagos protesters return to Gani Fawehinmi park for 5th day amid tensions

Enraged Lagos protesters return to Gani Fawehinmi park for 5th day amid tensions

Kogi Govt claims transparency after EFCC invites officials over ₦46bn withdrawal

Kogi Govt claims transparency after EFCC invites officials over ₦46bn withdrawal

Tinubu meets service chiefs as protests escalate nationwide

Tinubu meets service chiefs as protests escalate nationwide

Reps dismiss committee probing NNPCL's adulterated petroleum products, forms new one

Reps dismiss committee probing NNPCL's adulterated petroleum products, forms new one

Sani imposes 24-hour curfew in Kaduna & Zaria after protests turn violent

Sani imposes 24-hour curfew in Kaduna & Zaria after protests turn violent

Court halts Nigeria Air deal with Ethiopian Airlines

Court halts Nigeria Air deal with Ethiopian Airlines

What you need to know about Unilorin's 2024/2025 pre-admission screening on Aug 5

What you need to know about Unilorin's 2024/2025 pre-admission screening on Aug 5

Pulse Sports

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]

Kogi State officials surrender to EFCC amid ₦46bn corruption scandal

Operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS). [Facebook]

DSS arrests leader of #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu.

BREAKING: Tinubu signs new Minimum Wage Bill into law

Oyo State Commissioner of Police Ayodele Shonubi [Punch Newspapers]

Peaceful protesters will be protected, violence will be addressed - Oyo CP