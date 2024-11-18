ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Airstrikes crush terrorist network in Zamfara, neutralise bandit leaders

Segun Adeyemi

The operation underscores the military's resolve to curb banditry and safeguard communities across Nigeria.

Nigerian Airforce fighter jets. [Getty Images]
Nigerian Airforce fighter jets. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

The strikes targeted criminals assembling in Babban Kauye village, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, to plan coordinated attacks on military personnel and civilians.

According to NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, “The terrorists were planning to attack military personnel stationed at the Tsafe axis and residents of some villages around the area before intelligence thwarted their plans.”

READ ALSO: DHQ initiates strike operation on newly formed terrorist group, details emerge

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that intelligence revealed the gathering of armed factions in preparation for a large-scale assault.

Acting swiftly, air troops launched decisive strikes on Friday, effectively dismantling the terror plot. Ground troops later confirmed the elimination of high-ranking members of the bandit groups, significantly weakening their operational capabilities.

“Reports from the ground confirmed the successful elimination of numerous high-ranking members of the bandit groups, dealing a severe blow to their operational capacity,” Akinboyewa stated.

Babban Kauye, a known safe haven for these groups, has been a flashpoint for violent activities orchestrated by factions loyal to Dan-Isuhu and Dogo Sule.

READ ALSO: Troops disable MRAPs stuck in Zamfara forest to thwart terrorist use - DHQ

ADVERTISEMENT

The airstrikes, according to Akinboyewa, demonstrate NAF's commitment to dismantling terror networks and restoring peace to the North West.

Reaffirming their mission, Akinboyewa said, “NAF remains resolute in its mission, in collaboration with sister services and other security agencies, to secure the region and indeed the nation.”

The operation underscores the military's resolve to curb banditry and safeguard communities across Nigeria.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

VIDEO: ‘Adeboye has turn church into business centres’ – Femi Falana alleges

VIDEO: ‘Adeboye has turn church into business centres’ – Femi Falana alleges

Guinness Nigeria, FRSC launch 2024 Ember months campaign to promote road safety & responsible drinking

Guinness Nigeria, FRSC launch 2024 Ember months campaign to promote road safety & responsible drinking

Airstrikes crush terrorist network in Zamfara, neutralise bandit leaders

Airstrikes crush terrorist network in Zamfara, neutralise bandit leaders

5 killed as gunmen enforcing sit-at-home order attack Anambra communities

5 killed as gunmen enforcing sit-at-home order attack Anambra communities

Ondo poll: Acting PDP chair Damagum accused of secret meeting with Tinubu

Ondo poll: Acting PDP chair Damagum accused of secret meeting with Tinubu

CAGE 24 - The biggest Pan African Esports Tournament in Nigeria

CAGE 24 - The biggest Pan African Esports Tournament in Nigeria

Ex-president Obasanjo tells Tinubu to sack INEC chairman now

Ex-president Obasanjo tells Tinubu to sack INEC chairman now

VIDEO: Kwankwaso accuses Tinubu, Lagos of attempt to colonise Northern Nigeria

VIDEO: Kwankwaso accuses Tinubu, Lagos of attempt to colonise Northern Nigeria

Tinubu arrives Brazil for G20 summit

Tinubu arrives Brazil for G20 summit

Pulse Sports

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black market fuel vendors tries to sell fuel to a motorist on Lagos-Ikorodu highway 17 June 2007. [Getty Images]

Petrol landing cost falls to ₦971 per litre as local pump Prices remain high

Kano Judicial Service sanctions 8 judges, retires 2 registrars over bribery

Kano Judicial disciplines 8 judges, retires 2 registrars for accepting bribes

Dr Hauwa Nuru, Commissioner for Finance in Kwara State

Workers without valid resident ID to miss November salary, bonuses - Kwara Govt

2 Killed, 2 injured in armed robbery attack in Abeokuta, Police confirm [Ripples Nigeria]

2 Killed, 2 injured in armed robbery attack in Abeokuta, Police confirm