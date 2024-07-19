RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

'When we look at you, we see hope' - Labour Party celebrate Peter Obi @ 63

Segun Adeyemi

The Labour Party leadership described Peter Obi as a dogged fighter, a unifier, a pacifist, and a leader with both vision and conscience.

Mr Peter Obi. [Facebook/Getty Images]
Mr Peter Obi. [Facebook/Getty Images]

Abure highlighted the significance of the milestone, noting that birthdays offer a moment to reflect on one's journey and achievements.

"Birthdays are a special occasion," Abure remarked, "but they are even more profound when you consider the path one has walked and the blessings received along the way. As the psalmist said, 'Count your blessings, name them one by one, it would surprise you what the Lord has done for you."

Abure praised Obi as a beacon of hope and a leader with a clear vision. "When we look at you, we see the blessings of God all around you; we see hope amidst hopelessness, a new Nigeria despite current challenges," he said.

"You are a dogged fighter, a unifier, a pacifist, and a leader with both vision and conscience."

READ ALSO: Peter Obi @ 63 - 'Donate all gifts intended to care homes, schools, others'

The statement also touched on the struggles faced by Nigerians yet reaffirmed faith in a brighter future.

"Although we face significant challenges and suffering, we remain hopeful and believe that God is still in control," Abure said.

Abure expressed wishes for Obi's continued health and success, affirming the party's celebration of his achievements and optimism for his future contributions to the nation.

"Once again, we congratulate you on this auspicious occasion of your birthday," Abure concluded.

Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

