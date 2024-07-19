'When we look at you, we see hope' - Labour Party celebrate Peter Obi @ 63

Abure highlighted the significance of the milestone, noting that birthdays offer a moment to reflect on one's journey and achievements.

"Birthdays are a special occasion," Abure remarked, "but they are even more profound when you consider the path one has walked and the blessings received along the way. As the psalmist said, 'Count your blessings, name them one by one, it would surprise you what the Lord has done for you."

Abure praised Obi as a beacon of hope and a leader with a clear vision. "When we look at you, we see the blessings of God all around you; we see hope amidst hopelessness, a new Nigeria despite current challenges," he said.

"You are a dogged fighter, a unifier, a pacifist, and a leader with both vision and conscience."

The statement also touched on the struggles faced by Nigerians yet reaffirmed faith in a brighter future.

"Although we face significant challenges and suffering, we remain hopeful and believe that God is still in control," Abure said.

Abure expressed wishes for Obi's continued health and success, affirming the party's celebration of his achievements and optimism for his future contributions to the nation.