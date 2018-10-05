Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Zimbabwe to cut government jobs in savings drive

In Zimbabwe Government to cut public sector jobs in savings drive

Recently-appointed Mthuli Ncube said job cuts were among austerity measures needed to revive the moribund economy as the southern African country reels under a debt of $16.9 billion.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Zimbabwe's president has promised to revive the economy play

Zimbabwe's president has promised to revive the economy

(AFP)

Cash-strapped Zimbabwe will cut public sector jobs to help stem ballooning expenditure, the country's finance minister said Friday.

Recently-appointed Mthuli Ncube said job cuts were among austerity measures needed to revive the moribund economy as the southern African country reels under a debt of $16.9 billion.

"We are going to do that (job cuts)," Ncube told journalists at a news conference while presenting a two-year fiscal policy plan titled "transitional stabilisation programme".

"Trying to restructure your workforce is never easy. It's painful, it's emotional and can be a traumatic process but still necessary," he said.

Ncube said the government, which has a workforce of more than 300,000, will target jobs held by workers due for retirement and "those who are not correctly positioned in their positions", but he gave no figures.

He warned that the country's fiscal deficit for the first half of the year, which stands at $1.4 billion, will top $2.7 billion by the end of 2018 if not controlled.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was elected in a disputed election in July, has vowed to revive the economy.

The incoming administration denounced corruption, botched land reforms and government policies that saw investors flee under former president Robert Mugabe, who ruled for nearly 30 years.

Earlier this week, Ncube forecast that Zimbabwe's economy would grow by 6.3 percent this year, driven mainly by agriculture and mining in a bid to boost growth after the fall of Mugabe.

The minister pledged to implement key reforms to cut expenditure, improve income, tackle corruption and privatise some state enterprises to turn Zimbabwe into a middle-income economy by 2030.

In recent weeks, the country has been running out of essential medical drugs and supplies of fuel have dwindled because importers are unable to secure foreign currency to replenish stocks.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Malta Aquarius migrants land after standoffbullet
2 In United States ISS astronauts return to Earth amid US-Russia tensionsbullet
3 In Russia NASA skeptical on sabotage theory after mystery ISS leakbullet

Related Articles

Africa Hotspots, not trouble spots: Continent seeks tourism boom
Swaziland 'More African': eSwatini adapts to contentious name change
In Zimbabwe Cholera death toll climbs to 28
MDC Party Zimbabwe opposition calls off mock presidential inauguration
Politics 'I looked at her lustfully then kissed her. She didn't resist,' Robert Mugabe reveals how his adulterous affair with Grace began
MDC Zimbabwe opposition to declare Chamisa 'president'
Cholera Zimbabwe records 4,000 cases, declares state of emergency – WHO
In Zimbabwe Fear and anger as cholera strikes again
In Zimbabwe German tourist trampled to death by elephant
United Nations Gridlock and K-pop: Things to know about the UN General Assembly

World

Amal Clooney (R) and Nadia Murad attend a United Nations Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security September 21, 2017 at the United States Mission in New York
Peace Prize Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate
Protestors hold pictures of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi who they believe is being held in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul
Jamal Khashoggi Supporters of missing Saudi journalist rally for his 'release'
Maurice Kamto, leader of the opposition Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon party has alleged 'massive fraud' will enure sitting president Paul Biya wins Sunday's election
In Cameroon Opposition says 'massive fraud' planned for polls
Map of the Democratic Republic of Congo, locating Bukavu, where Doctor Denis Mukwege treats women at Panzi hospital
In DRC Kivu, Africa's Great Lakes battleground
X
Advertisement