Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Zimbabwe says VP in S.Africa to treat blast injuries

Zimbabwe says VP in S.Africa to treat blast injuries

A grenade blast at an election rally in the second city Bulawayo killed two people and narrowly missed President Emmerson Mnangagwa while leaving Chiwenga with apparently superficial injuries.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A grenade blast at an election rally left Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga with apparently superficial injuries play

A grenade blast at an election rally left Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga with apparently superficial injuries

(AFP/File)

Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is in South Africa receiving treatment for injuries sustained during a blast at a ruling party rally in June, state media reported Monday.

A grenade blast at an election rally in the second city Bulawayo killed two people and narrowly missed President Emmerson Mnangagwa while leaving Chiwenga with apparently superficial injuries.

"Chiwenga is recovering well at a South African hospital where he is receiving some thorough medical attention on the effects of the Bulawayo bombing incident in June, government has said," the state-run Herald daily reported online.

Chiwenga, 61, was the military general who led the ousting of veteran leader Robert Mugabe in November when the army briefly took control and ushered Mnangagwa to the presidency.

Police and security agencies have released few details about the investigation into the June 23 blast that injured 50 rally attendees.

"A decision was then taken that now that elections are behind us, and also that the new government has been constituted, the general should now go for a thorough medical examination," presidential spokesman George Charamba told the Herald.

"The VP is very well and when I chatted with him he ended up barking orders to me."

Mnangagwa has accused aggrieved supporters of Mugabe's wife Grace of being behind the attack.

The rest of the electoral campaign and voting on July 30 passed without major incident but there was bloodshed on the streets of Harare on August 1 when opposition protesters were fired on by security forces.

Chiwenga, who has not been seen publicly for more than a week prompting speculation about his health, flew to South Africa on Tuesday, the Herald reported.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flightbullet
2 Australian ministers under fire for backing 'okay to be white' votebullet
3 Macedonia lawmakers to vote on name change deal with Greecebullet

Related Articles

Zimbabwe needs #MeToo moment, says acclaimed author
Zimbabwe court grants bail to trade unionists: lawyer
In Zimbabwe Government to cut public sector jobs in savings drive
Swaziland 'More African': eSwatini adapts to contentious name change
In Zimbabwe German tourist trampled to death by elephant
United Nations Gridlock and K-pop: Things to know about the UN General Assembly
In Zimbabwe Fear and anger as cholera strikes again
Africa Hotspots, not trouble spots: Continent seeks tourism boom
In Zimbabwe Cholera death toll climbs to 28
Cholera Zimbabwe records 4,000 cases, declares state of emergency – WHO

World

Australia's prime minister says he is considering moving its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem, a sharp break with the policy of Australian governments for decades
Australia hesitates as Jerusalem embassy move draws fire
Bloody violence threatens this weekend's parliamentary election in Afghanistan, but potter Shirin Agha, 45, says he is determined to cast his ballot
'Price of democracy': Afghans risking their lives to vote
Expectant couple Harry and Meghan met a koala named Ruby and its joey - called Meghan - during a visit to Taronga Zoo
Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under
Porn star Stormy Daniels, left, claims to have had an affair with President Donald Trump more than a decade ago -- and that his lawyer paid her hush money to keep quiet about the encounter
US judge tosses out Stormy Daniels defamation suit against Trump
X
Advertisement