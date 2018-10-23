Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Zimbabwe opposition calls for 'dialogue' to fix crisis

Zimbabwe opposition calls for 'dialogue' to fix crisis

A foreign currency shortage in recent weeks has sparked the worst economic crisis with supplies of fuel, food and pharmaceuticals drying up.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
"We need a national transitional authority so that we resolve this crisis," said Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa play

"We need a national transitional authority so that we resolve this crisis," said Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa

(AFP)

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa called Tuesday for a transitional emergency government to resolve the worsening economic and political crisis engulfing the country.

A foreign currency shortage in recent weeks has sparked the worst economic crisis with supplies of fuel, food and pharmaceuticals drying up.

"The first thing is for this nation to go on a path of a political dialogue," said Chamisa, 40, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, who claims to have won the July 30 presidential election.

"We need a national transitional authority so that we resolve this crisis," he told a news conference in the capital Harare.

Chamisa, who lost the vote to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, said he had met religious leaders who are pushing for a political dialogue between the opposition and the president.

"We are ready to discuss," he said, adding that he would not be a fig leaf for Mnangagwa's government.

"We will ultimately discuss and resolve our national issues as a country," he said, "(but) we are not ready to be forced (to) legitimise the illegitimate".

"Our people are suffering. This economic decay is common to all," he said.

The current shortages and price hikes have not been seen since the 2008 economic and financial crisis spiralled into hyperinflation.

Prices for many staples have more than doubled in less than a month.

The deepening economic crisis comes less than three months after Mnangagwa took over from veteran autocrat Robert Mugabe following a brief military takeover last year. He went on to win disputed elections in July.

"The situation in the hospitals is so shocking," Chamisa said.

"Our hospitals are sick. Sick hospitals can't attend to sick people. Our people are dying from preventable diseases such as cholera."

At least 50 people have died of cholera since September.

"There is an absence of leadership. The nation is orphaned, the nation is parentless," Chamisa said.

A commission of inquiry is currently investigating the death of six people in post-election violence after soldiers opened fire on protesters who accused officials of delaying poll results.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Meghan joins Prince Harry to meet royal fans after restbullet
2 Chile denies a glacier spat has chilled ties to Argentinabullet
3 55 dead after market row in northern Nigeria: presidencybullet

Related Articles

Zimbabwe probes post-election violence that killed six
Zimbabwe says VP in S.Africa to treat blast injuries
Swaziland 'More African': eSwatini adapts to contentious name change
United Nations Gridlock and K-pop: Things to know about the UN General Assembly
In Zimbabwe Government to cut public sector jobs in savings drive
Zimbabwe court grants bail to trade unionists: lawyer
In Zimbabwe Fear and anger as cholera strikes again
Zimbabwe needs #MeToo moment, says acclaimed author
In Zimbabwe German tourist trampled to death by elephant
Lifespan 2040: US down, China up, Spain on top

World

Global plastic production has grown to more than 400 million tonnes a year, and an estimated two to five percent of it winds up in the ocean
Plastics have entered human food chain, study shows
President Donald Trump said his decision to withdraw from a Cold War-era atomic accord with Russia was also driven by a need to respond to China's nuclear build-up
China slams Trump nuclear treaty 'blackmail'
Jihadists from Boko Haram also recently hacked to death farmers in the remote northeastern Nigerian state of Borno. Militants accuse locals of passing information to the military
Boko Haram jihadists kill two in NE Nigeria attack
Kenza Drider (R) and her spokeswoman Hind Ahmas (L) were fined in 2011 for violating France's ban on face coverings -- the UN report released on October 23 referred to a case in France in 2012
UN committee slams French 'burqa ban' for 'violating' rights
X
Advertisement