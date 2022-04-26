RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Zelensky vows Russia won’t succeed in war against Ukraine

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed that Russia will not succeed in its war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

In two months, Russian armed forces had used more than 1,100 rockets, countless aerial bombs and artillery against Ukraine, Zelensky said.

Recommended articles

Zelensky said this in his nightly video speech published on Telegram late Monday.

“But they have achieved nothing. And they will achieve nothing.’’

Russian units had not seen a crumb of support in the east of the country, which they had very much counted on, the Ukrainian president added.

In Kherson, Kakhovka, Melitopol, Enerhodar or other cities occupied by Russian troops, people did not bow to the Russian armed forces, Zelensky said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sowore faults call for Igbo presidency, says it’s divisive

Sowore faults call for Igbo presidency, says it’s divisive

INEC denies lifting suspension on CVR in Imo LGAs

INEC denies lifting suspension on CVR in Imo LGAs

N2.5bn debt: CBN contests order to pay 110 disengaged ABU staff

N2.5bn debt: CBN contests order to pay 110 disengaged ABU staff

Buhari, Tambuwal meet behind closed doors

Buhari, Tambuwal meet behind closed doors

2023 poll: Progressive Lawyers commend Osinbajo for heeding Nigerians call

2023 poll: Progressive Lawyers commend Osinbajo for heeding Nigerians call

Zelensky vows Russia won’t succeed in war against Ukraine

Zelensky vows Russia won’t succeed in war against Ukraine

Presidency: Saraki says it is turn of North-Central

Presidency: Saraki says it is turn of North-Central

2023: Osinbajo says he's contesting because he doesn't want to betray Nigerians

2023: Osinbajo says he's contesting because he doesn't want to betray Nigerians

Ohanaeze, Afenifere warn Jonathan against his interest in 2023 presidency

Ohanaeze, Afenifere warn Jonathan against his interest in 2023 presidency

Trending

Kenya introduces Africa's first coding curriculum for primary and secondary schools

African coding computer

Russia warns US against sending more arms to Ukraine

Russia warns US against sending more arms to Ukraine

Turkish rapper, Murda jailed for 4 years over ‘drug use’ lyrics

Rapper-Murda (PMNews)

War in Ukraine pushing poverty higher —World Bank

The World Bank