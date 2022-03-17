RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Zelensky urges Germany to provide more support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Thursday called on Germany to take a leadership role in providing more support for his country.

While addressing the German parliament via video, Zelensky called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to provide more support.

Disappointed by its failure to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), Zelensky said “Ukraine is still seeking access to the European Union’’.

Earlier, at a press conference, Scholz made clear that Germany and NATO would not play an active role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He said that his government would use all diplomatic means for “a joint way out of this crisis”.

