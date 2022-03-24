RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Zelensky calls for worldwide protest against Russia war

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

As Ukrainian cities are under renewed Russian attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on people around the world to demonstrate on Thursday to mark one month since the start of Russia’s attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

“Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities.

Recommended articles

“Come in the name of peace, come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, life.

“ Come to your squares and streets, make yourself visible and heard,” Zelensky said in a video message early Thursday.

“Say that people matter, freedom matters, Ukraine matters,” he said.

He said Russia started the war against freedom as it is.

He added that Moscow is trying to defeat the freedom of all people in Europe, of all people in the world.

“For that reason, I ask you to stand against the war starting from March 24, exactly one month after the Russian invasion.”

Fighting continued around the besieged city of Izyum, the Ukrainian generals said in a daily report posted on Facebook early Thursday.

In the eastern Donetsk region, the vast majority of Ukrainian units are under fire, the generals said.

In neighbouring Luhansk, efforts focused on the cities of Rubizhne, with a population of 60,000, Severodonetsk with a population of 100,000 and Popasna with 20,000 inhabitants, the report said.

Combat operations also continued in the north of the country, Russian artillery fire was reported on the towns of Kalynivka, Horinka, Romanovka and the north-eastern outskirts of Kiev.

Ukrainian forces stopped Russian troops near the Kiev suburb of Brovary, according to the report.

It added that Russian forces failed to break through Ukrainian defences to reach the north-western outskirts of the capital Kiev.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: I will pull Nigeria out of poverty - Peter Obi vows

2023: I will pull Nigeria out of poverty - Peter Obi vows

2023: Group seeks to mobilise 12m votes to tackle voter apathy

2023: Group seeks to mobilise 12m votes to tackle voter apathy

Buhari meets Ghanaian President Addo-Akufo at Aso Villa

Buhari meets Ghanaian President Addo-Akufo at Aso Villa

Police allocate 253 operational vehicles to formations

Police allocate 253 operational vehicles to formations

2023: Tambuwal's commissioner declares for Sokoto governorship race

2023: Tambuwal's commissioner declares for Sokoto governorship race

Police vow to arrest killers of lady burnt in Ebonyi

Police vow to arrest killers of lady burnt in Ebonyi

Police can't go on strike, it is mutiny, DIG warns officers

Police can't go on strike, it is mutiny, DIG warns officers

FG spent N80bn on medical equipment, pharmaceutical production — Osinbajo

FG spent N80bn on medical equipment, pharmaceutical production — Osinbajo

2023: Coalition buys PDP nomination forms for Anyim

2023: Coalition buys PDP nomination forms for Anyim

Trending

Russia to stop accepting Dollars, Euros for gas sold to 'unfriendly countries'

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

France freezes €850m of Russian assets

Vladmir-Putin-Emmanuel-Macron (PUNCH)

Parents return from holiday to find son has gone to fight in Ukraine

Parents return from holiday to find son has gone to fight in Ukraine.

Zelenksy says Russian fighter pilots will face justice

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seen on March 10, 2022.