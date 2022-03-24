Zelensky calls for worldwide protest against Russia war

“Come in the name of peace, come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, life.

“ Come to your squares and streets, make yourself visible and heard,” Zelensky said in a video message early Thursday.

“Say that people matter, freedom matters, Ukraine matters,” he said.

He said Russia started the war against freedom as it is.

He added that Moscow is trying to defeat the freedom of all people in Europe, of all people in the world.

“For that reason, I ask you to stand against the war starting from March 24, exactly one month after the Russian invasion.”

Fighting continued around the besieged city of Izyum, the Ukrainian generals said in a daily report posted on Facebook early Thursday.

In the eastern Donetsk region, the vast majority of Ukrainian units are under fire, the generals said.

In neighbouring Luhansk, efforts focused on the cities of Rubizhne, with a population of 60,000, Severodonetsk with a population of 100,000 and Popasna with 20,000 inhabitants, the report said.

Combat operations also continued in the north of the country, Russian artillery fire was reported on the towns of Kalynivka, Horinka, Romanovka and the north-eastern outskirts of Kiev.

Ukrainian forces stopped Russian troops near the Kiev suburb of Brovary, according to the report.