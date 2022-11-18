Oldest primary school student in the world dies in Kenya aged 99

Priscilla's death was confirmed by her grandson, Sammy Chepsiror, in an interview with The Standard.

Recall that the deceased's resolve to acquire an education in her 90s had inspired a French film and attracted praises from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Her efforts were presented in a French film titled “Gogo”, which led to her taking a plane for the first time last year to visit France and meet first lady Brigitte Macron.

According to UNESCO, her first attempt to go to school came at 94-year-old when she persuaded the headmaster of the local school in her village in Kenya’s Rift Valley to admit her.

She was described by the UN agency as “a role model for her community and beyond”.

Announcing her passing, Chepsiror told The Standard that “Gogo has been in good health and attending her classes until three days to her demise when she developed chest pains, which forced her out of school.”

“We are thankful for the 100 years of her life. She made all of us proud,” he added.

Speaking in an interview with UNESCO last year, Priscilla disclosed that her aim was to be a motivation for young Kenyan mothers to return to school after having children, instead of dropping out completely due to shame or fear of social stigma.

Priscilla's word: “I wanted to show an example not only to them but to other girls around the world who are not in school.

“Without education, there will be no difference between you and a chicken,” she said.