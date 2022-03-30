World must not forget Afghanistan amid war in Ukraine – UN

Steiner draws attention to Thursday’s donor conference for Afghanistan.

The conference is hosted by Qatar, Britain and Germany, the UN is to appeal for eight billion U.S. dollars in humanitarian aid.

Steiner warned that the lives and livelihoods of millions of Afghans are under threat.

The Taliban regained power last year amid the chaotic withdrawal of the international forces.

He said Afghanistan was facing possible economic collapse, a frozen banking system and liquidity shortages, with as many as 80 per cent of the population in debt.