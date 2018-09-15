Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Workers fired for selling 15,000 apples to one client in Cuba

In Cuba Workers fired for selling 15,000 apples to one client

Several employees of a Cuban supermarket have been fired for selling 15,000 apples to a single customer in a country regularly plagued by food shortages.

  • Published:
It is not uncommon in Cuba -- regularly hit with shortages on staples including fruit, butter, milk and beer -- for a trader to buy a large stock of food to resell it at a higher retail price play

It is not uncommon in Cuba -- regularly hit with shortages on staples including fruit, butter, milk and beer -- for a trader to buy a large stock of food to resell it at a higher retail price

(AFP)

Several employees of a Cuban supermarket have been fired for selling 15,000 apples to a single customer in a country regularly plagued by food shortages.

State news outlet Granma reported on Friday that the employees involved were let go after news of the sale first broke on the blog of a Cuban journalist, who witnessed it at a supermarket in Havana.

A group of "young, husky people" who were "organized in a quasi-military" way appeared at the store and bought 150 cases of 100 apples, according to journalist Iorel Sanchez, who said all the fruit was for a single customer.

The buyer paid the equivalent of 45 cents per apple, according to receipts published in the blog post.

It is not uncommon in Cuba -- regularly hit with shortages on staples including fruit, butter, milk and beer -- for a trader to buy a large stock of food to resell it at a higher price.

Granma said eight employees of the store -- owned by Cimex Corporation, which is state-run but subject to the laws applicable to private enterprise -- had been dismissed.

Cuba imports almost all the food consumed by its 11 million inhabitants, including apples, according to the official site Cubadebate.

The island is seeking to reform its Soviet-style economic model: a new constitution to replace the 1976 version has been approved by parliament and submitted to public debate.

In a bid to improve its supply of food products, Cuba's government recently extended the area and allowed period of cultivation granted to the island nation's farmers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In South Africa Slaughtered rhino embodies poaching crisisbullet
2 R.I.P Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
3 In Cuba Workers fired for selling 15,000 apples to one clientbullet

Related Articles

World Cuban experts insist no proof exists of attack on diplomats
Tech Jeff Bezos is the richest man in modern history — here's how he spends on philanthropy
Politics 19 outlandish conspiracy theories Donald Trump has floated on the campaign trail and in the White House
Tech The 11 strongest hurricanes ever to hit the Atlantic Ocean
Tech The 16 most destructive hurricanes in US history
Football Maradona: playing genius but coaching misfit
Football Dozens of fans laud Maradona's arrival in Mexico
Ivan Duque Colombia's President waiting until last moment for ELN peace decision
Strategy Jeff Bezos' latest charitable donation could appear favorable to one group Amazon would want to impress (AMZN)

World

Australia's strawberry industry faces a threat from a mystery saboteur
Australia Country offers reward amid mystery strawberry needle scare
United Nations special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths is pictured upon arrival at Sanaa airport
In Yemen UN's envoy in Sanaa, as 32 rebels killed
Zimbabwe's cholera outbreak, first detected in a township outside the capital Harare earlier this month, prompted the government to declare an emergency in the city after at least 3,000 cases were reported
In Zimbabwe Cholera death toll climbs to 28
Emmanuel Macron with visitors attending the open house at the Elysee Palace on Saturday during France's Heritage Days
Emmanuel Macron French President draws fire with career advice to young job-seeker