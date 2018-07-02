Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Woman stalked by US newspaper shooter lived in fear of attack

In US Woman stalked by newspaper shooter lived in fear of attack

A woman who was cyberstalked by the gunman who shot dead five people at a US newspaper office last week has said she lived in constant fear he would one day find and kill her.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police tape marks the entrance to the building complex where The Capital Gazette is located; a woman who was cyberstalked by the gunman says she lived in constant fear he would one day find and kill her play

Police tape marks the entrance to the building complex where The Capital Gazette is located; a woman who was cyberstalked by the gunman says she lived in constant fear he would one day find and kill her

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A woman who was cyberstalked by the gunman who shot dead five people at a US newspaper office last week has said she lived in constant fear he would one day find and kill her.

In an interview with the "Today" show on NBC broadcast Monday, the woman, who asked to be identified as Lori, added that when she heard about the rampage at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis on Thursday, she had no doubt her stalker was behind it.

"As soon as they said it happened at The Capital newspaper and they couldn't identify their suspect, I picked up the phone and said, 'I know who your suspect is,'" she said.

"I knew if he was to do anything on a mass shooting level, it was going to target The Capital."

Jarrod Ramos, 38, was arrested shortly after the attack and charged with charged with five counts of murder.

Police and prosecutors say his attack, which he carried out with smoke grenades and a pump-action shotgun, was motivated by revenge after he unsuccessfully sued the newspaper in a defamation case.

The case stemmed from a 2011 column entitled "Jarrod wants to be your friend" that detailed the harassment case against Lori.

Ramos had contacted Lori by email in 2009, reminding her they went to high school together.

"He told me at one point that he was reaching out to me because I was the only person who had been nice to him in high school," she said.

Though she did not remember him, Lori wrote back and the pair began exchanging emails every few days, until Ramos grew angry when she did not reply promptly.

"And at that point, I kinda took a step back and said, 'What is going on here?'"

From that point, Ramos grew increasingly belligerent, telling her to kill herself and suggesting she would need a restraining order against him.

Lori eventually involved the authorities and Ramos pleaded guilty in July 2011 to misdemeanor criminal harassment, avoiding jail but receiving 18 months supervised probation.

Though Ramos turned his ire toward the newspaper and pursued a lawsuit against them, Lori was left feeling vulnerable and fearing he could show up at any time.

"I used to come home from work and I used to drive by my house every day and pause and make sure nothing looked amiss," she said.

"I was afraid he could show up at any point, any place ... and kill me," she added.

The lawsuit against the Capital Gazette was dismissed in 2015, but Ramos continued to harass and threaten its employees online.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In India At least 44 dead in bus crashbullet
2 In Uganda Military arrests former police chiefbullet
3 Andre Rieu Dutch violin maestro Rieu fights child labour finebullet

Related Articles

In Russia Women fear later-life hardship from pension reform
In Myanmar Rakhine state transit camps sit empty as Rohingya fear return
Diego Maradona Argentines caught between love and indifference for legend
Trump US President to announce Supreme Court pick July 9
Trump US President fails to rule out accepting Russian claim on Crimea
In Austria Right-wing 'rock star' Kurz at the helm of EU politics
US Immigration Calls to abolish agency over border 'abuses'
ECOWAS Big hurdles await West African anti-crime initiative
In Thailand Search teams practise evacuation for missing boys

World

People hold pictures of relatives killed by the Mohllas regime at the "Free Iran 2018 - the Alternative" event in Villepinte, north of Paris, on June 30, 2018 during the Iranian resistance national council annual meeting
In Belgium Authorities charge 2 over attack plot on Iran opposition in France
Desperate for Europe: Young African migrants, picked up in the Mediterranean, come ashore in Sicily
African Union African leaders create migration body
People hold pictures of relatives killed by the Mohllas regime at the "Free Iran 2018 - the Alternative" event in Villepinte, north of Paris, on June 30, 2018 during the Iranian resistance national council (CNRI) annual meeting
Opposition Rally Belgium charges 2 for attack plot on Iran group in France
Trump meets Putin for a first one-on-one summit of the two leaders in Helsinki on July 16
Russia-US Meeting Putin and Trump will not discuss Crimea, Kremlin