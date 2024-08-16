ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Woman dies after being thrown out of a moving taxi in Kumasi

Evans Annang

A woman, believed to be in her forties has died after she was allegedly pushed out of a taxi by some unknown persons.

File photo of a taxi
File photo of a taxi

The incident happened late in the evening of Thursday, August 15, 2024, between Star Junction and Agric Junction in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti region, according to eyewitnesses,

Recommended articles

Eyewitnesses say they saw the woman being pushed out of the taxi, which raised an alarm. The unknown persons, however, drove off immediately after some residents started to shout.

They narrated that the woman passed away a few minutes after they arrived at the scene and tried to help. The police were informed of the incident and they have thus conveyed the body to the morgue.

Ghana police
Ghana police Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The family of the deceased has been identified, and the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Relatedly, a teenager was buried by his siblings in Kaduna in northern Nigeria over a missing phone on Monday, August 12.

The brothers, aged 22 and 18, had reportedly argued about the missing phone while they were in Abuja.

Fueled by anger, they followed Abubakar back to Zaria, where they buried him alive as a form of punishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boy was discovered in the early hours of Monday, August 12, 2024, when a good Samaritan noticed his head protruding from a hole in an abandoned property.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I made Obaseki, he didn't make me - Shaibu brags

I made Obaseki, he didn't make me - Shaibu brags

My critics doubt my capacity to drive infrastructure devt in Osun – Adeleke

My critics doubt my capacity to drive infrastructure devt in Osun – Adeleke

International labour group condemns Police invasion of NLC headquarters

International labour group condemns Police invasion of NLC headquarters

Tinubu made history in Nigeria's health sector in one year – Minister

Tinubu made history in Nigeria's health sector in one year – Minister

NMDPRA seals 4 filling stations, 2 gas stations in Akwa Ibom over licensing issues

NMDPRA seals 4 filling stations, 2 gas stations in Akwa Ibom over licensing issues

Firm reiterates commitment to address electricity challenges in Aba

Firm reiterates commitment to address electricity challenges in Aba

CSOs to request visa restrictions against errant politicians in Edo election

CSOs to request visa restrictions against errant politicians in Edo election

Obasanjo finally breaks silence on claim of his Igbo paternity

Obasanjo finally breaks silence on claim of his Igbo paternity

Edo recruits 5,500 teachers to boost teaching, learning

Edo recruits 5,500 teachers to boost teaching, learning

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eight people were killed in the accident

8 killed in Kampala landfill collapse after heavy rainfall

Only half of Paris Paralympics tickets sold with 18 days to go [cdn.paris]

Only half of Paris Paralympics tickets sold with 18 days to go

Nairobi City skyline.

Understanding how towns, municipalities, & cities are classified in Kenya

Accra College of Education Theft Case

Accra College of Education 3rd-year student caught with 'stolen' laptop, phones