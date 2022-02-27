RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Who gave NATO the right to kill Gadhafi? – Angry Putin asked 10 years ago (video)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

An old video that shows Russian President Vladimir Putin angrily questioning and condemning North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) for invading Libya and killing its leader Muammar Gadhafi has emerged.

Muammar Gadhafi and Vladimir Putin
Muammar Gadhafi and Vladimir Putin

Putin who was then his country’s Prime Minister to President Dmitry Medvedev spoke in Denmark and did not mince words in lashing out at America, France and other NATO member countries for cruelty against humanity, destroying vital national assets built by generations as well as breaching international security.

Recommended articles

“The coalition is destroying Gadhafi who is not their goal, then why bomb his palaces? "Now some officials claim they are eliminating him was in fact their goal.

"Who gave them that right? Returning to the no-flight zone, the bombing is destroying the country’s entire infrastructure.

"When the so-called civilized world uses all its military power against the small country destroying what has been made by generations, I don’t know if that is good,” Putin said in 2011.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian students crossing Ukrainian borders have been abandoned - Ablakwa

Interestingly, now that he is the President of Russia and has deployed his military to invade Ukraine where the bombing of national assets, the killing of soldiers and civilians have been ongoing since Thursday, February 24, the old video has surfaced online.

The video that is currently in circulation on social media platforms depicts double standards on the part of both Putin and NATO and its members who are condemning him now for doing the same thing they did conveniently a decade ago.

The original video was posted by pro-government news outlet RT News on YouTube.

After it has been dug out, the video has sparked numerous reactions, with many people, while condemning Putin’s offensive against its neighbour Ukraine, saying NATO and its member countries have lost the moral right to condemn Russia now.

NATO is a military alliance established by the North Atlantic Treaty (also called the Washington Treaty) of April 4, 1949, which sought to create a counterweight to Soviet armies stationed in central and eastern Europe after World War II.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari leaves Abuja for Kenya, London for two-week medical checkup

Buhari leaves Abuja for Kenya, London for two-week medical checkup

Russia-Ukraine crisis: CPPE highlights implications for Nigerian economy

Russia-Ukraine crisis: CPPE highlights implications for Nigerian economy

Ukrainian army shoots down several Russian fighter planes

Ukrainian army shoots down several Russian fighter planes

Did Pornhub sanction Russia for invading Ukraine?

Did Pornhub sanction Russia for invading Ukraine?

PDP 2023 presidential hopefuls must consult with Atiku – Shehu

PDP 2023 presidential hopefuls must consult with Atiku – Shehu

Saraki warned not to interfere in Zamfara politics

Saraki warned not to interfere in Zamfara politics

Osun APC primary: Oyetola holds no grudge

Osun APC primary: Oyetola holds no grudge

Malware alert: NCC alert Nigerians of bank-details stealing app

Malware alert: NCC alert Nigerians of bank-details stealing app

Electoral Act 2022: Buhari is committed to transparent elections- BMO

Electoral Act 2022: Buhari is committed to transparent elections- BMO

Trending

Who gave NATO the right to kill Gadhafi? – Angry Putin asked 10 years ago (video)

Muammar Gadhafi and Vladimir Putin

What is going on between Russia and Ukraine?

Putin attacks parts of Ukraine

Ukraine says Russia has suffered 2,800 casualties since beginning of invasion

Ukrainian servicemen ride on tanks towards the front line with Russian forces in the Lugansk region of Ukraine on February 25, 2022

6 Nigerian footballers affected by Russia-Ukraine tensions

How Vladamir Putin's military action against Ukraine affects Nigerian players