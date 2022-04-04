We’re on red alert for a possible terrorist attack on Ghana - National Security Minister

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, he said the nation is very much prepared for any potential attack.

“[We] remain on high alert to avert terrorist infiltration with proactive measures, counter-terrorism operations along the borders in the country. Safeguarding the country is a key priority for all state security agencies, we will remain vigilante.

“In recent years, apart from Burkina Faso, Mali, there have been a couple of terrorist attacks in Cote D’Ivoire, about seven attacks in Benin, recently one in Togo.

“Ghana has so far not been attacked but we believe that we have to hold ourselves at all times to ensure that if there is attack we will be able to handle it, it does not mean the terrorist are not planning, we believe they may be planning but we believe we have to do what is necessary to ensure we overcome them.”

He added that “At the beginning of 2022, we were all optimistic that we will be able to salvage the global economy from the ring of covid pandemic…[but] the Russia-Ukraine conflict further plunged the global economy into abyss of economic catastrophe.

National Security Minister Pulse Ghana

“The situation has been made worse by coups in [some West African countries] including Mali, Burkina Faso.”

“I want to state that Ghana is relatively stable despite a number of threats, both external and internal, that can undermine security and stability.