Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Venezuela's Gustavo Dudamel to lead youth concerts in Chile

In Chile Venezuela's Gustavo Dudamel to lead youth concerts in Chile

Venezuela's Gustavo Dudamel will lead concerts Thursday and Friday in Santiago with youth from Latin America and Europe to honor his late mentor Jose Antonio Abreu.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel is known for his work encouraging low-income youth to learn music and perform in concerts play

Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel is known for his work encouraging low-income youth to learn music and perform in concerts

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Venezuela's Gustavo Dudamel will lead concerts Thursday and Friday in Santiago with youth from Latin America and Europe to honor his late mentor Jose Antonio Abreu, who created a celebrated public music education program for young people.

"This is the start of something that will last throughout one's life," said 37-year-old Dudamel, currently the music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra.

Abreu, also a Venezuelan, died in Caracas on March 24 at the age of 78.

The music program he pioneered, the National System of Youth Orchestras of Venezuela, or "El Sistema," has been replicated in more than 40 countries.

It seeks to provide low-income children music education to build confidence and rise out of poverty.

Dudamel told reporters that the Santiago concerts will bring together members of Chilean youth orchestras with musicians from ensembles based in Vienna, Berlin, Los Angeles and Gothenburg, as well as two Venezuelan orchestras, Nacional de Venezuela and Simon Bolivar.

For the performances, the conductor said he chose some of Abreu's favorite pieces, including Beethoven's Seventh Symphony and Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony.

Some 500 children from across Chile are also set to travel to Santiago to attend the second performance.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Zimbabwe Two dead from presidential rally blastbullet
2 In Mali 32 Fula civilians killed in attack: local groupbullet
3 In Nicaragua Death toll from protests rises to 212: rights bodybullet

Related Articles

Pope Francis Holy Father's envoys in Chile call for justice for sex abuse victims
In Colombia Ex-guerrilla, Petro carrying left's hopes in election
In Colombia Torture goes on for families of disappeared
Sex Abuse Pope accepts resignation of 3 Chilean bishops in scandal
In Guatemala Landslide threat forces suspension of volcano search
OAS US pushes for Venezuela to be suspended from club
Pope Francis Pontiff to meet 5 abused Chilean priests
In Chile Authorities raid sites linked to church sex abuse
In Venezuela Government condemns US senator who says world would back a coup
Margot Duhalde Chile's first female fighter pilot, a WWII vet, dies at 97

World

The US Supreme Court's decision to uphold President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban is a major victory for the Republican president
In United States Supreme Court upholds Trump travel ban
A man holds a handkerchief with the faces of three missing journalists from Ecuador who were found dead after being abducted
In Colombia Bodies found in Colombia are journalists from Ecuador
Syrian government forces have seized the strategic rebel-held village of Basr al-Harir, seen here following an air strike on June 24, 2018, as they press a Russian-backed offensive in the south
In Syria Civilian exodus as troops advance in south
A suspected attacker on a Roma camp in Ukraine attends a court hearing June 25 near the city of Lviv. The first fatal attack on Ukraine's Roma population in years left one man dead and four more hospitalised on Saturday
In Ukraine Two minors in custody over deadly Roma attack