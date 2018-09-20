Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Venezuela murder toll worse than some war zones: Amnesty

In Venezuela Murder toll worse than some war zones: Amnesty

Amnesty International hit out on Thursday at the repression by Nicolas Maduro's government in Venezuela, saying that more people were murdered in the South American country than in some war zones.

  • Published:
The director of Amnesty International Spain, Esteban Beltran (L), and the director of international justice policy at Amnesty International Argentina, Mariana Fontura Marques, present a report on violence in Venezuela play

The director of Amnesty International Spain, Esteban Beltran (L), and the director of international justice policy at Amnesty International Argentina, Mariana Fontura Marques, present a report on violence in Venezuela

(AFP)

Amnesty International hit out on Thursday at the repression by Nicolas Maduro's government in Venezuela, saying that more people were murdered in the South American country than in some war zones.

Opponents have accused Maduro's regime of the authoritarian oppression of any dissident voices during a four-year recession that has left 87 percent of the population living in poverty, according to a group of leading universities.

Amnesty's report highlighted violence carried out by security forces during operations against criminals in impoverished neighborhoods of Venezuela's biggest cities.

"State officials, adopting military methods, use force in an abusive and excessive manner, in some cases intentionally killing during security operations," said human rights defense organization Amnesty in a statement.

"In cases documented by AI, victims were unarmed. Autopsies revealed bullet wounds in the neck, throat, head. They were killed while on their knees or lying down," said Esteban Beltran, director of Amnesty International Spain.

"The number of murders in Venezuela is greater than those in many countries at war."

Venezuela's murder rate is 89 per 100,000 inhabitants, three times more than crime-wracked neighbor Brazil, said Mariana Fontoura Marques, director of international justice policy at Amnesty International Argentina.

Insecurity "was one of the major reasons Venezuelans gave for leaving the country," she added.

Food and medicine shortages and hyperinflation the International Monetary Fund says will reach one million percent this year have also contributed to the mass exodus.

The United Nations says some 1.6 million people have left Venezuela since 2015, heaping pressure on several nearby countries struggling to deal with a mass influx of migrants.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Guatemala UN puts ex-VP in charge of Venezuela migrant crisisbullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM hits out at Iran after Syria friendly...bullet
3 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet

Related Articles

Venezuela Ghost properties: cruel legacy of nation's migration crisis
Strategy People are leaving 1-star reviews for Salt Bae's restaurant after he served steak to Venezuela's president
Politics Venezuela’s president ate steak at Salt Bae's restaurant while people in his country are starving
Nicolas Maduro Venezuelan PM says oil finance commitments won from China
Venezuela OAS chief says should not rule out 'military intervention'
Maduro Fireman arrested over donkey jibe: rights organization
Maduro Venezuela President seeks deals with 'big sister' China
Football Maradona seeks rebirth in Mexican club

World

The identity tag and medals belonging to Army Master Sergeant Charles McDaniel, who went missing during the Korean War
Trump US President announces identities of two sets of N. Korea remains
UN chief Antonio Guterres said it was "not acceptable" for Reuters journalists Wa Lone (front) and Kyaw Soe Oo (C-back) to be jailed in Myanmar for doing their jobs
Antonio Guterres UN chief urges Myanmar to pardon Reuters reporters
Bagre Dam is located on the White Volta river (pictured in 2007) that begins in Burkina Faso and which converges with the Black Volta downstream and feeds into Lake Volta in southern Ghana
In Ghana Flooding kills 34 during heavy rains
WADA's decision to reinstate Russia has been met with an angry reaction
In Russia 'Treachery' or 'transparent'? athletes to return as WADA lifts doping ban
X
Advertisement