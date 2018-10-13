Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

US warns Maldives leader against underming vote result

US warns Maldives leader against underming vote result

The United States warned Saturday that action could be taken against outgoing Maldives president Abdulla Yameen if he seeks to overturn his election defeat.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Outgoing Maldives President Abdulla Yameen has filed a petition by Yameen to annul the result of an election in September which he lost play

Outgoing Maldives President Abdulla Yameen has filed a petition by Yameen to annul the result of an election in September which he lost

(MALDIVES PRESIDENCY/AFP/File)

The United States warned Saturday that action could be taken against outgoing Maldives president Abdulla Yameen if he seeks to overturn his election defeat.

The warning by a US State Department spokesman came on the eve of a Maldives Supreme Court hearing on a petition by Yameen to annul the result of a September 23 presidential election which he spectacularly lost.

"The US is concerned by troubling actions" by Yameen "that threaten to undermine the will of the Maldivian people, and will consider appropriate measures against anyone who undermines a peaceful transfer of power in #Maldives," deputy spokesman Robert Palladino said on Twitter.

The United States had previously warned of targeted sanctions if Yameen's administration attempted to rig the September vote won by opposition figure Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Yameen is due to hand over power on November 17 when his five-year term ends. He initially conceded defeat, but has since petitioned the Supreme Court to annul the result.

The court's decision to accept Yameen's petition has raised the prospect of fresh upheaval in the country's turbulent politics.

The Supreme Court hearing is due to start at 1:00pm (0800 GMT) in the upmarket tourist destination which is also at the centre of a tussle for influence between India and China. Yameen has courted China's backing.

The main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), whose candidate won a landslide, said Yameen should respect the result.

Yameen -- whose main political rivals were either in jail or in exile for the vote -- was unexpectedly beaten by Solih with 58.4 percent of the vote.

In the run-up to the election, the opposition had feared it would be rigged as Solih was not allowed to campaign freely and was denied media coverage.

Hamid Abdul Ghafoor, Colombo-based spokesman for the MDP, said that the legal challenge was "an attempt by Yameen to create unrest".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flightbullet
2 Russia No more taxi service to Space Station after Soyuz fiascobullet
3 Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flightbullet

Related Articles

Football China and India, football's biggest minnows, in rare clash
Abdulla Yameen Maldives strongman challenges election defeat
Santorini Here's why this Greek tourist destination has been trending
Maldives Opposition candidate confirmed president-elect
Maldives Election Opposition seeks foreign help for transition
World Maldives opposition declares election victory
In Maldives Police raid opposition HQ ahead of vote
APO How Djibouti like Zambia is about to loose its port to China
Chagos Find out about the last British colony in Africa

World

Pope Francis' comments comparing having an abortion to hiring a "contract killer" was a departure from the his prepared text of his weekly address in Saint Peter's Square
Italians march against 'pro-life' Verona
The show, aimed at nine to 14-year-old children, is the first ever to be fully dedicated to tackling the delicate subject of sexual harassment, say its producers
Italian broadcaster to make first kids' TV show about sexual harassment
What remains of the car thought to have been carrying migrants when it crashed into a truck and burst into flames killing 11 people
Greek 'migrant-smuggling' car crash kills 11
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (2nd L) appears with Grand Mufti Ahmed Badreddin Hassoun (2nd R) at a mosque in Damascus to mark the Islamic feast of Eid al-Adha on August 21, 2018, in a handout picture released by official news agency SANA
New Syria law expands state regulation of religious affairs
X
Advertisement