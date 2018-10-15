Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

US warns Maldives leader against undermine vote result

US warns Maldives leader against undermine vote result

The United States warned Saturday that action could be taken against outgoing Maldives president Abdulla Yameen if he seeks to overturn his election defeat.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Outgoing Maldives President Abdulla Yameen has filed a petition by Yameen to annul the result of an election in September which he lost play

Outgoing Maldives President Abdulla Yameen has filed a petition by Yameen to annul the result of an election in September which he lost

(MALDIVES PRESIDENCY/AFP/File)

The United States warned Saturday that action could be taken against outgoing Maldives president Abdulla Yameen if he seeks to overturn his election defeat.

The warning by a US State Department spokesman came on the eve of a Maldives Supreme Court hearing on a petition by Yameen to annul the result of a September 23 presidential election which he spectacularly lost.

"The US is concerned by troubling actions" by Yameen "that threaten to undermine the will of the Maldivian people, and will consider appropriate measures against anyone who undermines a peaceful transfer of power in #Maldives," deputy spokesman Robert Palladino said on Twitter.

The United States had previously warned of targeted sanctions if Yameen's administration attempted to rig the September vote won by opposition figure Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Yameen is due to hand over power on November 17 when his five-year term ends. He initially conceded defeat, but has since petitioned the Supreme Court to annul the result.

The court's decision to accept Yameen's petition has raised the prospect of fresh upheaval in the country's turbulent politics.

The Supreme Court hearing is due to start at 1:00pm (0800 GMT) in the upmarket tourist destination which is also at the centre of a tussle for influence between India and China. Yameen has courted China's backing.

The main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), whose candidate won a landslide, said Yameen should respect the result.

Yameen -- whose main political rivals were either in jail or in exile for the vote -- was unexpectedly beaten by Solih with 58.4 percent of the vote.

In the run-up to the election, the opposition had feared it would be rigged as Solih was not allowed to campaign freely and was denied media coverage.

Hamid Abdul Ghafoor, Colombo-based spokesman for the MDP, said that the legal challenge was "an attempt by Yameen to create unrest".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flightbullet
2 Macedonia lawmakers to vote on name change deal with Greecebullet
3 Pope defrocks 2 former Chilean bishops for abusing minorsbullet

Related Articles

Football China and India, football's biggest minnows, in rare clash
Abdulla Yameen Maldives strongman challenges election defeat
Santorini Here's why this Greek tourist destination has been trending
Maldives Opposition candidate confirmed president-elect
Maldives Election Opposition seeks foreign help for transition
World Maldives opposition declares election victory
In Maldives Police raid opposition HQ ahead of vote
APO How Djibouti like Zambia is about to loose its port to China
Chagos Find out about the last British colony in Africa

World

Sears has closed hundreds of stores in recent years amid a retail shakeout caused in part by the rise of Amazon and other e-commerce players
Once mighty US retailer Sears files for bankruptcy
Restoring natural forest ecosystems, securing the land rights of local communities and revamping the global food system could cut greenhouse emissions 40 percent by mid-century
Protecting nature the best way to keep planet cool: report
Voters, some dressed in typical Bavarian outfits, sent a message to Berlin as the three parties in the fragile coalition government suffered major losses in Bavaria's state election
Merkel coalition faces post mortem on Bavaria poll debacle
As well as teaching school girls how to defend themselves, instructors from Action Breaks Silence also advise girls on how to read and react to potentially risky situations
As rape crisis grows, South African pupils learn how to fight back
X
Advertisement