RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

U.S. Vice President says Joe Biden intends to seek re-election

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris created new uncertainty on Wednesday about President Joe Biden’s intentions to run for re-election in 2024, pulling back from a definitive statement she had made earlier in the week.

“The president intends to run and if he does, I will be his ticket mate.

Recommended articles

“We will run together,’’ Harris told an LA Times reporter as she prepared to depart for California aboard Air Force Two.

Advisors had told the reporter that Harris wanted to come to the back of the plane to clarify what she told CNN on Monday.

In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Harris was asked about speculation that Biden would not run and about her own potential candidacy.

“Joe Biden is running for re-election, and I will be his ticket mate,’’ Harris told CNN.

The deliberate clarification on Wednesday is certain to raise questions about Biden’s intentions, which have been the subject of speculation since the 2020 election.

Biden, 79, is already the oldest president in American history.

A prominent Democrat, who is close to the White House, said Harris’ comments Wednesday were not an indication that Biden’s thinking has changed about seeking re-election.

Biden and other White House officials have said repeatedly that he expects to run in 2024.

Harris’ follow-up statement was intended to avoid using trigger words that would set off requirements for Biden to establish a formal campaign with the Federal Election Commission and begin fundraising.

The Democrat who requested anonymity to convey internal discussions said.

Still, many Democrats have speculated privately about Biden’s future and whether Harris, who has low public approval ratings, is still the favourite to lead the ticket if Biden declines to run.

Harris’ equivocation over Biden’s intentions two days after her initial comments to CNN was likely to add to that speculation.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Atiku replies as Fayose calls for southern presidency

2023: Atiku replies as Fayose calls for southern presidency

Insecurity: Catholic Laity advises members to carry arms to defend themselves

Insecurity: Catholic Laity advises members to carry arms to defend themselves

Atiku speaks on crisis rocking PDP

Atiku speaks on crisis rocking PDP

BREAKING: Bandits kidnap Chinese nationals, kill 6 soldiers, 7 cops

BREAKING: Bandits kidnap Chinese nationals, kill 6 soldiers, 7 cops

COAS describes report on poor welfare in the Nigeria Army as cheap blackmail

COAS describes report on poor welfare in the Nigeria Army as cheap blackmail

U.S. Vice President says Joe Biden intends to seek re-election

U.S. Vice President says Joe Biden intends to seek re-election

2 feared killed as gunmen attack police checkpoint in Enugu

2 feared killed as gunmen attack police checkpoint in Enugu

Organ harvesting: Ike Ekweremadu tells his side of the story

Organ harvesting: Ike Ekweremadu tells his side of the story

Gov. Matawalle backs death penalty for bandits, signs bill

Gov. Matawalle backs death penalty for bandits, signs bill

Trending

Ghana records 72 suspected monkeypox cases

Monkeypox

Don’t be dragged into war, Zelensky appeals to Belarus

Zelensky

All eyes turn to the UAE amid rumours of legalising gambling

All eyes turn to the UAE amid rumours of legalising gambling

S/African president mourns 22 teenagers who died in tavern

President Cyril Ramaphosa