U.S. urges Americans in Ukraine to leave country

The U. S. has again urged its citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately amid alleged threats of Russian military action, the U,S. State Department said in a travel advisory.

“Do not travel to Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19 and those in Ukraine should depart now via commercial or private means.

“If remaining in Ukraine, exercise increased caution due to crime, civil unrest and potential combat operations should Russia take military action some areas have increased risk,” the advisory said.

On Jan. 23, the state department authorised evacuation of U.S. diplomats’ family members and of direct hire employees.

The department also recommended that U.S. citizens, who were present in Ukraine should consider departing right away due to unpredictable security situation.

Earlier in February, Ned Price, State Department spokesperson says it is estimated that some 6,600 U.S. citizens permanently live in Ukraine in October, while some news outlets reported that there are at least 30,000 Americans in the country.

