Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

US to impose tariffs on $200 bn in Chinese goods: reports

In China US to impose tariffs on $200 bn in goods: reports

US President Donald Trump has decided to impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports and could make the announcement in the coming days, US media reported.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US President Donald Trump has already imposed 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum, as well as 25 percent on $50 billion in goods from China play

US President Donald Trump has already imposed 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum, as well as 25 percent on $50 billion in goods from China

(AFP/File)

US President Donald Trump has decided to impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports and could make the announcement in the coming days, US media reported.

Citing anonymous sources, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal reported that the tariffs would be set at 10 percent.

Trump has already imposed 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum, as well as 25 percent on $50 billion in goods from China.

The prospect of new tariffs undercuts hopes of an imminent reduction in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

On Thursday, China had welcomed a US offer to hold fresh trade talks, providing some hope the world's top two economies could step back from the brink of an all-out trade war.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In South Africa Slaughtered rhino embodies poaching crisisbullet
2 R.I.P Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
3 In Cuba Workers fired for selling 15,000 apples to one clientbullet

Related Articles

Politics China is repressing an ethnic Muslim minority on an unprecedented scale — here are their excuses for imprisoning people
D'tigers Nigeria beat CAF 114-69 to qualify for 2019 FIBA World Cup
Tech The orgies are lame. The sun is unforgiving. There's 70,000 people partying on 'the playa': What it's like going to Burning Man for the first time
Strategy The most popular beer in the world is a 'forgettable' brew that most Americans have never even heard of
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores for Changchun Yatai against Guizhou Hengfeng
Tech A wave of news leaks is triggering a crackdown at Google and causing fears that the culture is being ‘openly destroyed’ (GOOG, GOOGL)
Strange But True Man cured of epilepsy after a live tapeworm was removed from his brain
World Typhoon hits Philippines, bringing heavy rains and stirring painful memories
In China 'Nowhere to worship': Crackdown bedevils Catholics

World

Australia's strawberry industry faces a threat from a mystery saboteur
Australia Country offers reward amid mystery strawberry needle scare
United Nations special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths is pictured upon arrival at Sanaa airport
In Yemen UN's envoy in Sanaa, as 32 rebels killed
Zimbabwe's cholera outbreak, first detected in a township outside the capital Harare earlier this month, prompted the government to declare an emergency in the city after at least 3,000 cases were reported
In Zimbabwe Cholera death toll climbs to 28
Emmanuel Macron with visitors attending the open house at the Elysee Palace on Saturday during France's Heritage Days
Emmanuel Macron French President draws fire with career advice to young job-seeker