US swimmer dies from suspected shark attack: police

In United States US swimmer dies from suspected shark attack: police

A swimmer has died from an apparent shark bite off the coast of Massachusetts in the northeastern United States, a police report on the rare incident said.

People exit the beach near a "Recent Shark Sighting" sign in 2012 at High Head Beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts play

People exit the beach near a "Recent Shark Sighting" sign in 2012 at High Head Beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

The victim, in his mid-20s, "was bitten by what is believed to be a shark" while he swam at Newcomb Hollow Beach in the Cape Cod area, Wellfleet Police said in a statement Saturday.

He was pulled from the water and taken to hospital by firefighters but succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

They did not release the victim's name.

"The town beaches are closed to swimming for the next 24 hours," the police said.

Several years ago a man was confirmed to have been bitten by a great white shark in the ocean near the shoreline of Truro in Cape Cod.

But the chances of being attacked by a shark are nearly one in four million, according to the International Wildlife Museum in Tucson, Arizona.

