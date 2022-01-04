US sets record of 1 million daily COVID cases

The country has been experiencing a renewed surge of coronavirus infections just like every other country has since the discovery of the Omicron variant within its shores.

The mutated variant of the infection drove the numbers in America up to 1,083,948 new infections on Monday, obliterating the previous record of about 590,000 new infections that was recorded only four days prior.

These rising infection numbers speak to the high infection rate of this new variant, easily doubling the record daily infection numbers that have been recorded in other countries since the pandemic began.

This new wave of infections has also coincided with the reduction in the isolation period required of infected people in the country from 10 to 5 days.

Although it is now being touted that people will be required to show a negative COVID test before being allowed out of isolation according to Dr Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert.