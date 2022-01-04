The United States of America has now recorded the highest number of daily infection cases of the coronavirus by any country since the pandemic began, its over 1 million cases recorded on Monday help it top the list of daily infections on record.
US sets record of 1 million daily COVID cases
The United States recorded the highest daily infection cases of the virus on Monday.
The country has been experiencing a renewed surge of coronavirus infections just like every other country has since the discovery of the Omicron variant within its shores.
The mutated variant of the infection drove the numbers in America up to 1,083,948 new infections on Monday, obliterating the previous record of about 590,000 new infections that was recorded only four days prior.
These rising infection numbers speak to the high infection rate of this new variant, easily doubling the record daily infection numbers that have been recorded in other countries since the pandemic began.
This new wave of infections has also coincided with the reduction in the isolation period required of infected people in the country from 10 to 5 days.
Although it is now being touted that people will be required to show a negative COVID test before being allowed out of isolation according to Dr Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert.
His statement said: “There has been some concern about why we don’t ask people at that five-day period to get tested,” Fauci said on the ABC program “This Week.” “That is something that is now under consideration.”
