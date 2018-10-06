Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

US Senate poised to confirm Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh

In United State Senate poised to confirm Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh

The US Senate is expected to confirm conservative judge Brett Kavanaugh as the next Supreme Court justice on Saturday -- offering President Donald Trump a big political win and tilting the nation's high court decidedly to the right.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Brett Kavanaugh, shown here testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee, is expected to be confirmed as the next Supreme Court justice in a Senate vote play

Brett Kavanaugh, shown here testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee, is expected to be confirmed as the next Supreme Court justice in a Senate vote

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

The US Senate is expected to confirm conservative judge Brett Kavanaugh as the next Supreme Court justice on Saturday -- offering President Donald Trump a big political win and tilting the nation's high court decidedly to the right.

The months-long battle over Kavanaugh's nomination has gripped Washington, laying bare the partisan gridlock on Capitol Hill and the political polarization of America just a month before midterm elections.

The Senate vote, set to begin from 3:30 pm (1930 GMT), will bring an end to a raucous nomination process defined by harrowing testimony from a woman who says Kavanaugh tried to rape her when they were teenagers -- and his fiery rebuttal.

If Kavanaugh is confirmed, Trump will have succeeded in having his two picks seated on the court -- a major coup for the Republican leader less than halfway through his term.

His promotion to the Supreme Court will also stand as a demoralizing defeat for Democrats who battled hard to block the 53-year-old judge at all costs.

The decision by Republican Senator Susan Collins to support Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh helped tip the scales in his favor play

The decision by Republican Senator Susan Collins to support Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh helped tip the scales in his favor

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)

Kavanaugh's confirmation was all but sealed on Friday when he won the support of key Senate Republican Susan Collins and conservative Democrat Joe Manchin.

Their statements of support brought the number of senators supporting Kavanaugh to 51 in the 100-member chamber.

"This is a great day for America," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Fox News late Friday, congratulating his colleagues for "refusing to roll over under all of this intense pressure."

'Presumption of innocence'

The make-up of the US Supreme Court play

The make-up of the US Supreme Court

(AFP)

Kavanaugh's nomination as a replacement for retiring justice Anthony Kennedy was controversial from the start -- but the initial focus was solely on the conservative views held by the married father of two.

But his ascent to the Supreme Court was thrown into doubt last week after university research psychologist Christine Blasey Ford testified that he had sexually assaulted her at a Washington area party in the early 1980s.

The brutal hearing sparked a supplemental FBI dive into Kavanaugh's background and a week-long delay of the Senate vote.

While many senators say they were satisfied with the FBI probe, her lawyers say the investigation was insufficient.

"An FBI investigation that did not include interviews of Dr Ford and Judge Kavanaugh is not a meaningful investigation in any sense of the word," they said in a statement quoted in US media.

Collins -- a moderate Republican from Maine -- said Kavanaugh was entitled to the "presumption of innocence" as the allegations against him were not substantiated with corroborating evidence.

Christine Blasey Ford has accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party when they were in high school -- a claim the judge has steadfastly denied play

Christine Blasey Ford has accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party when they were in high school -- a claim the judge has steadfastly denied

(POOL/AFP/File)

While acknowledging that Blasey Ford's testimony was "sincere, painful and compelling," Collins added: "We will be ill-served in the long run if we abandon the presumption of innocence and fairness."

Immediately after that speech, Manchin announced his support, calling Kavanaugh a "qualified jurist" who "will not allow the partisan nature this process took to follow him onto the court."

Manchin faces extraordinary political pressure. He is up for re-election in West Virginia, a state Trump won overwhelmingly in 2016.

The stage was set for Saturday's final confirmation when the Senate ended debate on the nomination on Friday with a procedural 51-49 vote -- a move cheered by Trump, who said he was "very proud."

'Elevator screamers'

Protesters occupy the Hart Senate Office Building during a rally against Kavanaugh in Washington play

Protesters occupy the Hart Senate Office Building during a rally against Kavanaugh in Washington

(AFP)

If he wins confirmation, Kavanaugh -- who has faced a bruising process that raised questions over his candor, partisan rhetoric and his lifestyle as a young man -- will seal a conservative majority on the nine-seat high court, possibly for decades to come.

His nomination has been met with loud protests, both in Washington and in other cities across the United States. On Friday, more than 100 people were detained.

Trump dismissed the mostly female anti-Kavanaugh protesters -- and claimed that billionaire financier George Soros, a frequent target of conservatives, was behind their demonstrations.

"The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don't fall for it!" he tweeted.

Trump's reference to Soros, who has supported the US Democratic Party for years, appeared aimed at inciting more support and anger from the president's conservative Christian base.

'Agonizing'

Demonstrators protest against Kavanaugh in front of the Supreme Court play

Demonstrators protest against Kavanaugh in front of the Supreme Court

(AFP)

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski was the only Republican to break ranks.

She described her decision to oppose Kavanaugh as "agonizing," and said that while she hopes he will be a "neutral arbiter" on the court, he was not "the right person for the court at this time."

However, while she plans to vote "no" on Saturday, Murkowski said she would ask to be recorded as "present" in the final tally "as a courtesy" to a fellow Republican so he can attend his daughter's wedding instead of returning to Washington to vote.

"It will not change the outcome of the vote, but I do hope that it reminds us that we can take very small, very small steps to be gracious with one another," Murkowski said late Friday on the Senate floor.

"We owe it to the people of America to return to a less rancorous process."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In United States ISS astronauts return to Earth amid US-Russia tensionsbullet
2 In Malta Aquarius migrants land after standoffbullet
3 Peace Prize Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureatebullet

Related Articles

Politics 7 Democratic women to watch in 2020
Finance Brazil's unpredictable presidential election is 'on a knife edge' — here's what it could mean for markets
In Egypt Melania Trump to visit Pyramids on final leg of Africa tour
Politics Trump reportedly watched a North Korean missile launch on Fox News and worried it was happening in real time
Politics Democrats could — and might — impeach Kavanaugh if he's confirmed to the Supreme Court
Tech Mark Zuckerberg held a meeting to try and calm Facebook employee outrage after an exec attended the Kavanaugh hearing (FB)
Politics Protesters drown out Sen. Joe Manchin as he's trying to explain why he'll vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court
Tech Minutes after Sen. Susan Collins announced her support for Brett Kavanaugh, the site to fund her opponent was so overwhelmed that it crashed
Politics Senate advances embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to a final vote

World

A pre-sale photo supplied by Sotheby's in London on October 6, 2018 shows "Girl with Balloon" by the British artist Banksy, which sold on October 5 for ?1,042,000 and then unexpectedly passed through a shredder hidden in the frame
In Britain Banksy shocks art world by shredding ?1 mn work at auction
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rules three of the five poll-bound heartland states
Narendra Modi State polls pose India's PM regional test before reelection bid
Cameroonian President Paul Biya (pictured with his wife Chantal Biya) has made very few appearances on the campaign trail
Cameroon Tactics and tension ahead of poll
'We will follow the path of truth wherever it may lead', Francis said in 2015
Pope Francis Pontiff says Church can no longer tolerate silence on abuse
X
Advertisement