Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

US sees promise in Zimbabwe economic moves

US sees promise in Zimbabwe economic moves

Tibor Nagy, the assistant secretary of state for African affairs, said that Zimbabwe's level of education and infrastructure meant it stood to enjoy "dramatic economic progress" if the right policies were put in place.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The US is encouraged by Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa's moves on the economy, a senior State Department official says play

The US is encouraged by Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa's moves on the economy, a senior State Department official says

(POOL/AFP/File)

The top US diplomat for Africa on Tuesday voiced optimism over economic reforms by the new government in Zimbabwe, which remains under sanctions dating from Robert Mugabe's 37-year reign.

Tibor Nagy, the assistant secretary of state for African affairs, said that Zimbabwe's level of education and infrastructure meant it stood to enjoy "dramatic economic progress" if the right policies were put in place.

"We are very much encouraged by some of the things they say; we are now looking for some concrete examples of moving forward," Nagy said of the Zimbabwean leadership.

"I can tell you that Zimbabwe is another country that the American business community could be very excited by based on concrete achievements," he told a press conference by telephone with African journalists.

He stopped short of saying whether the United States would lift sanctions, which target government officials and state-run businesses but do not include a blanket ban on US investment.

President Donald Trump in August renewed sanctions, saying more progress was needed, even after Zimbabwe on July 30 held its first elections since Mugabe stepped down last year.

The newly elected president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has vowed economic reforms and sought to woo foreign investors back to Zimbabwe, which under Mugabe saw hyperinflation so extreme that the country printed a 100-trillion-dollar note.

Nagy, a veteran US diplomat in Africa, was confirmed by the Senate in July after Trump nominated him for the post, which had been vacant for more than a year.

Nagy will head to the continent next week on a trip that will include a speech on US-Africa relations in Nigeria.

He will also visit Guinea, Mali and Togo as well as Britain and France, where he will meet his counterparts on Africa policy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Meghan joins Prince Harry to meet royal fans after restbullet
2 Chile denies a glacier spat has chilled ties to Argentinabullet
3 55 dead after market row in northern Nigeria: presidencybullet

Related Articles

Zimbabwe says VP in S.Africa to treat blast injuries
Zimbabwe probes post-election violence that killed six
Swaziland 'More African': eSwatini adapts to contentious name change
In Zimbabwe German tourist trampled to death by elephant
United Nations Gridlock and K-pop: Things to know about the UN General Assembly
Zimbabwe court grants bail to trade unionists: lawyer
In Zimbabwe Fear and anger as cholera strikes again
Zimbabwe needs #MeToo moment, says acclaimed author
In Zimbabwe Government to cut public sector jobs in savings drive
Lifespan 2040: US down, China up, Spain on top

World

"We need a national transitional authority so that we resolve this crisis," said Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa
Zimbabwe opposition calls for 'dialogue' to fix crisis
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (l) welcomed Romanian President Klaus Iohannis but warned that his country must respect European values
Romania urged to heed rule of law before assuming EU presidency
Global plastic production has grown to more than 400 million tonnes a year, and an estimated two to five percent of it winds up in the ocean
Plastics have entered human food chain, study shows
President Donald Trump said his decision to withdraw from a Cold War-era atomic accord with Russia was also driven by a need to respond to China's nuclear build-up
China slams Trump nuclear treaty 'blackmail'
X
Advertisement