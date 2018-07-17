Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Putin: US-Russia ties should not be held hostage to Mueller probe

Helsinki Summit Putin: US-Russia ties should not be held hostage to Mueller probe - President

Don't make the relationship between Russia and the United States, don't hold it hostage of this internal political struggle," Putin said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russia's President Vladimir Putin listens while US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Finland's Presidential Palace July 16, 2018 play

Russia's President Vladimir Putin listens while US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Finland's Presidential Palace July 16, 2018

(AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday described the probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Moscow's election meddling as "political games" that should not be permitted to interfere with US-Russia relations.

Asked in a Fox News interview about Mueller's indictment Friday of 12 Russian intelligence agents for hacking Democratic Party computers in 2016, just three days before his summit with President Donald Trump, Putin said it was not his concern, but rather part of an "internal political struggle."

"I'm not interested in this issue a single bit," he said, speaking through a translator.

"It's the internal political games of the United States."

"Don't make the relationship between Russia and the United States, don't hold it hostage of this internal political struggle," Putin said.

Putin was speaking shortly after his summit with Trump in Helsinki, Finland on Monday, where the question of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race loomed large.

His response echoed Trump's stance on the Mueller probe, which is digging into possible collusion between Trump's campaign and Moscow.

Trump has repeatedly branded the Mueller probe a "witch hunt".

And in a press conference Monday with Putin at his side, Trump dismissed his own intelligence chiefs' conclusion that Putin himself oversaw the effort to damage Trump's Democratic election rival Hillary Clinton.

Putin suggested Monday, like Trump has done repeatedly, that Mueller's appointment as an independent prosecutor to pursue the investigation lacks legitimacy.

"It's quite clear to me that this is just an internal political struggle and it's nothing to be proud of for American democracy to use such dirty methods and political rivalry," Putin told Fox.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Albania Steeped in history but crumbling, Albania's 'slanted city'bullet
2 Macron French President basks in World Cup glow, hoping to capture...bullet
3 Stormy Daniels Lawyer for porn star says she was arrestedbullet

Related Articles

Putin Russian President slams 'ungrounded accusations' after UK poisonings
Tusk Calling EU a US foe is 'fake news': EU President barb at Trump
Macron French President basks in World Cup glow, hoping to capture feel-good factor
Putin Russia targeted by almost 25 million cyber-attacks during World Cup - President says
Trump US President blames bad Russia ties on FBI 'witch hunt'
Trump After UK-US spats, President flies in to turmoil in Britain
Trump Putin is a 'competitor', not an 'enemy': US President
Trump, Putin Happy Helsinki summit fails to charm the two leaders
Trump US President torpedoes May's Brexit strategy on UK visit
Trump President says meeting with Putin, not NATO, may be 'easiest'

World

Britain's former education minister Justine Greening has thrown her support behind a second referendum, becoming the most senior Conservative to do so
In United Kingdom Campaign for new Brexit vote gets boost from ex-minister Greening
Vote Leave had support from leading eurosceptic Boris Johnson
Vote Leave UK's official Brexit campaign fined, referred to police
Efforts to curb the spate of lynchings in India have had limited success so far
Fake News India's top court demands government act to stop lynchings caused by false information
Charred buses at a Vietnamese police station following violent protests in June: a report at the time has led to the temporary shutdown of a popular news website
Fake News Vietnam withdraws licence of news site, issues fine