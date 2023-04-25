The sports category has moved to a new website.
US President Biden to run for 2nd term

News Agency Of Nigeria

"To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours," Biden tweeted.

President Joe Biden.AP Photo/Alex Brandon
President Joe Biden.AP Photo/Alex Brandon

“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy.

“To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours,” Biden tweeted.

“That’s why I’m running for reelection as president of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job.”

The tweet came with a three-minute video clip launching his campaign for re-election in 2024.

Biden won the 2020 presidential election against then Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

Biden has been in office since January 2021; he moved into the White House as the oldest president ever.

Biden will be 81 years old at the time of the election in about one and a half years.

At the end of a possible second term, he would be 86.

