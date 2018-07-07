Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

US orders non-emergency personnel to leave crisis-hit Nicaragua

Nicaragua US orders non-emergency personnel to leave crisis-hit country

The United States on Friday ordered all of its non-emergency personnel to leave crisis-stricken Nicaragua amid a wave of anti-government protests and violence that has left 230 dead, the embassy in the capital Managua said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Protesters are demanding elections be brought forward, or the resignation of President Daniel Ortega play

Protesters are demanding elections be brought forward, or the resignation of President Daniel Ortega

(AFP/File)

The United States on Friday ordered all of its non-emergency personnel to leave crisis-stricken Nicaragua amid a wave of anti-government protests and violence that has left 230 dead, the embassy in the capital Managua said.

The US "ordered the departure of non-emergency US government personnel" and urged citizens to reconsider traveling to Nicaragua due to "crime, civil unrest, and limited healthcare availability," according to a statement.

"Heavily armed, government-controlled parapolice forces in civilian clothing, sometimes numbering in the hundreds, operate in large parts of the country, including Managua," it warned, also advising citizens to avoid demonstrations, which began in April.

Protesters are demanding elections be brought forward, or the resignation of President Daniel Ortega, whom they accuse of establishing a dictatorship with his wife and vice president Rosario Murillo.

The Nicaraguan government is planning a march for Saturday afternoon, while the opposition Civic Alliance called for a demonstration next Thursday followed by a 24-hour national strike on Friday.

After demonstrations first began, the US ordered relatives of diplomatic staff to leave.

It has also cranked up its own pressure on Ortega to make progress in struggling peace negotiations.

The US Treasury put National Police Commissioner Francisco Javier Diaz Madriz and Fidel Antonio Moreno Briones, secretary of the Managua mayor's office, on its financial blacklist, citing their roles in killings and beatings of anti-government protesters.

Also sanctioned was Jose Francisco Lopez Centeno, an oil executive the US Treasury alleged had siphoned off millions of dollars from two government-linked companies for his own benefit and that of Nicaragua's leaders.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Andre Rieu Dutch violin maestro Rieu fights child labour finebullet
2 Tham Luang cave Thai military diver dies as rescue window for 12 boys...bullet
3 West Bank Israel blocks EU envoys' visit to school in threatened...bullet

Related Articles

In Nicaragua Ortega's brother joins calls for early elections
In Argentina Senate starts debating historic abortion bill
In Nicaragua Army's role under the spotlight
In Nicaragua Rights groups sound alarm over rising death toll
Daniel Ortega Opponents await president's next move after Nicaraguan bishops plea
In Nicaragua Death toll from protests rises to 212: rights body
In Nicaragua Town defies government siege to bury dead
In Nicaragua Country dialogue to end crisis falls apart
Entertainment Jonathan Loaisiga makes a Yankees debut to remember

World

It was Stephen Ditko who came up with Spider-Man's iconic red and blue suit, complete with web-shooters
Stephen Ditko Spider-Man co-creator, dies at 90
A man holds a placard reading 'Free political prisoners' during a protest called by Catalan pro-independence demonstrators
Pedro Sanchez Spanish PM meets Catalan president to defuse tensions
Most of the boys do not know how to swim and none have scuba experience
Thailand Cave Rescue Boys not ready to dive to freedom as rescuer perishes
Russian state-controlled television channel RT, pictured in Moscow, bowed to pressure from Washington and registered as a foreign agent in the United States in 2017
Moscow US condemns country's efforts to 'stifle' press freedom