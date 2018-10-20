Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

Scores of American lottery players were disappointed they hadn't become an overnight billionaire Saturday -- but they'll get another chance to scoop the jackpot, with $1.6 billion up for grabs in a few days.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The new jackpot is a record-breaking $1.6 billion play

The new jackpot is a record-breaking $1.6 billion

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Scores of American lottery players were disappointed they hadn't become an overnight billionaire Saturday -- but they'll get another chance to scoop the jackpot, with $1.6 billion up for grabs in a few days.

The prize for Friday's Mega Millions contest had soared to $1 billion, prompting long lines at gas stations and 7-11s across the country, the federal capital Washington and the US Virgin Islands where the lottery is held.

But, although there were 15 second-tier winning tickets of at least $1 million across nine states, nobody won the jackpot -- putting the prize for Tuesday's draw at a record $1.6 billion.

The previous largest single jackpot of $758.7 million was won last year by Mavis Wanczyk, a 53-year-old mother of two from Massachusetts.

In 2016, a $1.58 billion Powerball prize was split three ways by ticket holders from California, Florida and Tennessee. Each took home $528.8 million.

The game, which was created in 2002, has seen changes over the years that have reduced the chances of winning, meaning bigger and bigger jackpots.

If someone picks the winning six numbers, they can either claim the jackpot in 30 payments over 30 years -- the so-called annuity option -- or take a reduced amount in a lump sum.

On Tuesday, that would mean a total of nearly $905 million -- before taxes, according to the Mega Millions website.

US lottery winnings are taxable at the federal level, unlike in many other countries, while some states also impose local taxes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupilbullet
2 Russians 'will go to heaven' in event of nuclear war: Putinbullet
3 Blue wine? A tea-infused vintage? Spain startup shakes things upbullet

Related Articles

Finance Saudi Arabia's reputation has taken another hit over the death of a journalist — and its economy may be next
Felabration 2018 - Glenfiddich Experimental Night was a memorable experience
Sports A Floyd Mayweather rematch, the GGG trilogy, and an all-Mexico showdown: Canelo Álvarez's $365 million DAZN deal could include the biggest fights in the modern era
Khashoggi criticizes Saudi prince in newly released interview
Saudi and the US: a friendship based on security and oil
Politics Texas newspaper that endorsed Ted Cruz in 2012 is now throwing its support behind Democrat Beto O'Rourke for the midterm election
Pogba hails 'Premier League best' Hazard
Should pregnant women get the flu shot?
IS frees six Syria Druze women, children after three-month ordeal

World

Handout picture released by the Peruvian presidency press office of President Martin Vizcarra (L) and newly appointed Interior Minister Carlos Moran, waving during a swearing-in ceremony at government headquarters in Lima on October 19, 2018.
Peru's new interior minister sworn in amid judge scandal
The march on parliament aims to convince British Prime Minister Theresa May to hold a second Brexit referendum
Worried Britons to rally for new Brexit vote
A man stares at a street-art installation in Rome inspired by Banksy and Italy's budget dispute with Brussels
Moody's downgrades Italy credit rating on debt, deficit concerns
This handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on July 10, 2017, shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaking with Interior Minister Prince Abdelaziz bin Saud bin Nayef during a cabinet meeting chaired by the king in Mecca
Saudi's young crown prince: reformer or authoritarian?
X
Advertisement