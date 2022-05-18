U.S. launches conflict monitor for Russian war on Ukraine

He said the programme will capture, analyse, and make publicly available open-source information and evidence of atrocities, human rights abuses and harm to civilian infrastructure, including Ukraine’s cultural heritage.

“The reports will be posted on ConflictObservatory.org.”

The spokesperson said the observatory was a collaboration between scientists and the private sector.

He said goal is to contribute to eventual prosecutions in Ukraine’s domestic courts, courts in third-party countries, U.S. courts and other tribunals.

It will also provide information refuting Russian disinformation campaigns.