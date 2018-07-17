Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

US judge suspends deportation of reunited migrant families

Migration Crisis US judge suspends deportation of reunited migrant families

Sabraw's order stays in place through July 23, giving the federal government one week to respond to the ACLU's concerns.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Protesters decrying Trump administration immigration policy march past the Metropolitan Detention Center, which houses detained immigrants, on June 30 in Los Angeles play

Protesters decrying Trump administration immigration policy march past the Metropolitan Detention Center, which houses detained immigrants, on June 30 in Los Angeles

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

A federal judge in San Diego issued an order on Monday barring officials from deporting newly reunited immigrant families for up to one week.

District Judge Dana Sabraw was responding to papers filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) expressing concern that the government planned to carry out quick deportations.

Attorneys said newly reunited families should be given time to talk through whether they plan to seek asylum and mull over the possible ramifications for both the parents and the children.

Sabraw's order stays in place through July 23, giving the federal government one week to respond to the ACLU's concerns.

"The judge once again made clear that the government unconstitutionally took these children away and now must do everything in its power to reunite them safely and by the deadline," Lee Gelernt, of the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project, said in a statement.

Sabraw earlier gave officials a July 26 deadline to return children over age five who were separated from their families at the border with Mexico.

The estimated number of children separated at the border under the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy has fluctuated, but as many as 3,000 children are believed to have been affected.

Senior administration figures, from Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Attorney General Jeff Sessions to the president himself, have been heavily criticized for lying or giving otherwise misleading statements on child separation.

These have included blaming the policy on the Democrats, wrongly implying that illegal immigrants are more violent than the US population, giving a false perception of the size of the problem and misappropriating Christian dogma to justify the policy.

The administration has also falsely stated on various occasions that laws or court rulings were forcing them to separate families when in fact the policy was introduced by choice.

The federal government missed a July 10 deadline imposed by Sabraw for the reunification of children under age five with their families.

But officials said late Thursday they had reunited 57 of 103 children, insisting the others were ineligible for reunification for reasons ranging from safety concerns and parents who had already been deported or were in custody for other offenses.

Government officials had earlier asked for more time to complete the reunifications, claiming they needed more time to ensure the children's safety and confirm their parental relationships.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting parents and children that it forcibly separated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Albania Steeped in history but crumbling, Albania's 'slanted city'bullet
2 Macron French President basks in World Cup glow, hoping to capture...bullet
3 Stormy Daniels Lawyer for porn star says she was arrestedbullet

Related Articles

Mike Pompeo US Secretary presses N. Korea for nuclear commitments in Pyongyang
In China Government eyes eastern Europe investment as US trade war sizzles
Bukola Saraki Senate president hails Supreme Court verdict, says trial politically-motivated
Moscow US condemns country's efforts to 'stifle' press freedom
In Iran World powers back oil exports despite US sanctions threat
World Merkel concedes on border camps to save coalition
Carlos Urzua NAFTA talks on track: Mexico's future finance minister
Olaf Scholz Germany announces 'significant' hike in defence budget
Statue of Liberty Woman climb sculpture in standoff with police
Trump US President torpedoes May's Brexit strategy on UK visit

World

At the Orangchon power station, which is still only 70 percent complete, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he was "so appalled as to be left speechless", according to the North's official news agency KCNA
N. Korea's Kim lambasts officials during 'field guidance' visits
Elon Musk's erratic behavior and insulting comments to a rescue worker have raised questions about his ability to lead the companies he founded, Tesla and SpaceX
Elon Musk Techpreneur's latest outburst raises doubts on leadership
Russia's President Vladimir Putin said London had not provided any evidence to back up their claim Moscow was behind the Novichok attack
Putin Russian President slams 'ungrounded accusations' after UK poisonings
Russia's President Vladimir Putin listens while US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Finland's Presidential Palace July 16, 2018
Helsinki Summit Putin: US-Russia ties should not be held hostage to Mueller probe - President