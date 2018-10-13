Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

US-China trade row not a threat to world economy: Mnuchin

US-China trade row not a threat to world economy: Mnuchin

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin pushed back Saturday against warnings that Washington's trade fight with China imperils the world economy, saying that pushing Beijing to open up will be good for all.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the trade war with China will benefit, not hinder, allies play

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the trade war with China will benefit, not hinder, allies

(AFP)

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin pushed back Saturday against warnings that Washington's trade fight with China imperils the world economy, saying that pushing Beijing to open up will be good for all.

The IMF has warned this week at annual meetings in Bali that the escalating US-China trade confrontation would hobble global economic growth, as the fund lowered its forecasts for this year and next.

But Mnuchin told reporters on the Indonesian resort island that President Donald Trump's drive to punish China with tariffs to encourage it to adopt fairer trade practices would have the opposite affect.

"Our objective with China is very clear: it's to have a more balanced trading relationship," Mnuchin said.

"I think that if we are successful, this is very good for US companies, US workers, Europeans, Japan, all of our other allies, and good for China."

Mnuchin said, however that the IMF's warnings were "all the more reason for China to be incented to address these issues with us".

The IMF Tuesday cut its outlook for global GDP growth by 0.2 percentage points to 3.7 percent for 2018 and 2019, saying that "everyone is going to suffer" from a clash between the world's two biggest economies.

Tensions have soared in recent months with Donald Trump's administration rolling out billions of dollars in tariffs against China in a bid to tackle its trade deficit and rein in what Washington views as unacceptable trade practices by the Asian giant.

"Our objective is to increase exports and have a more balanced, fair relationship where our companies can do business there on terms that are similar to how they can do business (in the US)," Mnuchin said.

"(A) free fair and reciprocal relationship."

Attention has begun to turn toward hopes that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could meet on the sidelines of the G-20 summit next month in Argentina and bury the hatchet with some sort of agreement.

"I don't think any decision has been made in regards to a meeting," Mnuchin said.

"To the extent that we can make progress toward a meeting, I would encourage that and that's something we are having discussions about.

"But for the moment, there's no preconditions. The president will decide on that."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flightbullet
2 Russia No more taxi service to Space Station after Soyuz fiascobullet
3 Trump US President says Fed 'out of control' but won't fire Powellbullet

Related Articles

Window 'narrowing' for global economy, IMF warns
Politics Bob Woodward says journalists should use even more anonymous sourcing and shares the best advice he got after Watergate
US says Maduro 'enablers' profiting from sale of Venezuelan resources
Politics Treasury Secretary Mnuchin will attend 'Davos in the Desert' in Saudi Arabia despite CEOs ditching the conference after the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Saudi faces business backlash over Khashoggi disappearance
China-US surplus hits record, adding fuel to trade war
Finance Chinese tech stocks are getting slammed
Finance Chinese tech stocks are getting slammed (BABA, JD, BIDU, NIO, IQ, PDD)
Mnuchin plays down US market swoon as global rout rolls on

World

Outgoing Maldives President Abdulla Yameen has filed a petition by Yameen to annul the result of an election in September which he lost
US warns Maldives leader against underming vote result
Anwar Ibrahim is expected to easily take the seat in Port Dickson
Malaysia's Anwar returns to frontline politics in big poll win
Trump, who early in his tenure had described Chinese President Xi Jinping as a friend, was generally presumed to be most interested in trade as he has repeatedly vowed to ramp up US factory production by fighting back the flow of cheaper imports
In full offensive on China, Trump gambles on end-game
The family of Asia Bibi, who faces execution in Pakistan for blasphemy, are hoping the Supreme Court will free her
Family of Pakistani Christian on death row pray for freedom
X
Advertisement