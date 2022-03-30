RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

U.S. astronaut to return to Earth on Russian Soyuz capsule

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A U.S. astronaut is due to return to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, with two cosmonauts aboard a Russian spacecraft.

U.S. astronaut to return to Earth on Russian Soyuz capsule
U.S. astronaut to return to Earth on Russian Soyuz capsule

U.S. astronaut Mark Vande Hei and cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov were scheduled to undock from the ISS in a Russian Soyuz space capsule. This would happen at 9:21 am CEST (0721 GMT) and land in central Kazakhstan at 1:28 pm CEST (1128 GMT).

Recommended articles

Speculation that Vande Hei might not return to Earth on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft due to tensions between the U.S. and Russia over the war had been denied by both sides.

Vande Hei and Dubrov arrived at the ISS together on April 9, 2021.

During his stay on the space station, the 55-year-old Vande Hei broke Scott Kelly’s record for the longest stay in space by a U.S. astronaut, clocking up an impressive 341 consecutive days.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Eko DisCo appoints Sanda first female managing director

Eko DisCo appoints Sanda first female managing director

Drug war: FG approves N1bn for NDLEA to buy eye lie detector, goggle for

Drug war: FG approves N1bn for NDLEA to buy eye lie detector, goggle for

U.S. astronaut to return to Earth on Russian Soyuz capsule

U.S. astronaut to return to Earth on Russian Soyuz capsule

Doyin Okupe drops out of presidential race, pledges to Peter Obi

Doyin Okupe drops out of presidential race, pledges to Peter Obi

‘This violence questions our capacity to govern’ — Governors react to train attack

‘This violence questions our capacity to govern’ — Governors react to train attack

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu formally takes office as APC national chairman

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu formally takes office as APC national chairman

Insecurity: El-Rufai warns communities against shielding criminals

Insecurity: El-Rufai warns communities against shielding criminals

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Buni hands over APC leadership to Adamu

Buni hands over APC leadership to Adamu

Trending

Russia to stop accepting Dollars, Euros for gas sold to 'unfriendly countries'

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine war: Exclusion from G20 will not be ‘fatal,’ Russia says

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenksy says Russian fighter pilots will face justice

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seen on March 10, 2022.

Putin’s advisor reportedly quits over opposition to the Ukraine war

Putin’s advisor reportedly quits over opposition to the Ukraine war.