US and Canada boycott Russian Vodka in solidarity with Ukraine

Ima Elijah

Videos of liquor store and bar owners emptying bottles of vodka and taking stocks off the shelves surfaced on social media.

US citizens pouring Russian Vodka in solidarity with Ukraine
US citizens pouring Russian Vodka in solidarity with Ukraine

Several liquor stores across the United States and Canada have got rid of Russian vodka stocks to protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine since Thursday, February 24, 2022.

According to foreign updates monitored by Pulse, liquor stores in the provinces of Ohio, Manitoba, and Newfoundland said they were removing Russian spirits from their shelves.

Also, in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, the Liquor Control Board Of Ontario has directed all local stores to withdraw all Russian products.

More than 700 stores across the province will remove Russian-imported products, which include Stoli Vodka, Russian Standard Original Vodka, Beluga Noble Russian Vodka, Karkov Vodka and Zyr Vodka.

Pulse has learnt that the most popular vodkas in the U.S. — including Ciroc, Tito's, Absolut, Svedka, Grey Goose, SKYY and New Amsterdam — are not made in Russia. They are made in Sweden, France, the U.K. and the U.S. Smirnoff, while founded in Moscow, is owned and produced by U.K. company Diageo; Daily Mail reports

Meanwhile, in the U.S., videos circulated on social media of bars and liquor stores emptying their Russian vodka and removing bottles from their shelves in a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

Call to boycott Russian Vodka
Call to boycott Russian Vodka

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah

