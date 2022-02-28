US and Canada boycott Russian Vodka in solidarity with Ukraine

According to foreign updates monitored by Pulse, liquor stores in the provinces of Ohio, Manitoba, and Newfoundland said they were removing Russian spirits from their shelves.

Also, in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, the Liquor Control Board Of Ontario has directed all local stores to withdraw all Russian products.

More than 700 stores across the province will remove Russian-imported products, which include Stoli Vodka, Russian Standard Original Vodka, Beluga Noble Russian Vodka, Karkov Vodka and Zyr Vodka.

Pulse has learnt that the most popular vodkas in the U.S. — including Ciroc, Tito's, Absolut, Svedka, Grey Goose, SKYY and New Amsterdam — are not made in Russia. They are made in Sweden, France, the U.K. and the U.S. Smirnoff, while founded in Moscow, is owned and produced by U.K. company Diageo; Daily Mail reports

Meanwhile, in the U.S., videos circulated on social media of bars and liquor stores emptying their Russian vodka and removing bottles from their shelves in a show of solidarity with Ukraine.