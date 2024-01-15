University of Cape Coast appoints first visually impaired law lecturer

In 2019, he obtained his Bachelor of Laws Degree from UCC, where he also obtained First-Class Honours class.

He was among the 844 lawyers who were called to the Bar on November 11, 2022.

Carruthers suffered a condition known as Stevens-Johnson syndrome, which caused his blindness about 20 years ago.

He was enrolled at the Akropong School for the Blind in 2003, a place he said gave him hope to pursue the noble profession of law.

He is a purpose-driven and ambitious young man who is a proud native of Winneba and an ardent believer in the principles of natural justice, equity, and the rule of law.

Tetteh had his undergraduate degree in Bachelor of Education in Art, with English as his major at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), where he successfully bagged First-Class Honours and was awarded the Overall Best Graduating Student with visual impairment in 2015.

Presently, he is a candidate for a Master of Laws Degree in Alternative Dispute Resolution [ADR] at the University of Ghana.

He is also a candidate for the Professional Executive Master in Alternative Dispute Resolution [ADR] from the Institute of Paralegal Training and Leadership Studies (IPLS), Accra.

He is a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court. Tetteh is also an advocate for persons living with disabilities and the underprivileged.

He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Naa oo Naa Foundation, a non-governmental organisation in Ghana that focuses on developing underprivileged communities in Ghana in areas of Health, Education, and Entrepreneurship including persons living with disabilities.

He is also a member of the board of directors of Hope for Future Generation, an NGO that promotes advocacy of women, children, and Persons living with Disabilities.